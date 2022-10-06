Cecile McLorin Salvant Performs On ARTE Live From Nancy Jazz Pulsations





CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT ON TOUR

Oct 6 Le Sémaphore Cébazat, FRANCE

Oct 8 Domaine D'Or Montpellier, FRANCE

Oct 9 Festival Jazzèbre Perpignan, FRANCE

Oct 11 Sunnyside Festival Reims, FRANCE

Oct 12 Tourcoing Jazz Festival Tourcoing, FRANCE

Oct 14 Le Volcan Le Havre, FRANCE

Oct 15 De Singel Antwerp, BELGIUM

Oct 18 Espace Carpeaux Courbevoie, FRANCE

Oct 19 Théâtre

Oct 21 La Briqueterie Schiltigheim, FRANCE

Oct 23 Barcelona Jazz Festival Barcelona, SPAIN

Oct 25 Teatro Lope de Vega Sevilla, SPAIN

Oct 26 Villanos del Jazz Madrid, SPAIN

Oct 27 Teatro Circo Murcia Murcia, SPAIN

Nov 1&2 Dimitriou's Jazz Alley Seattle, WA

Nov 5 The Argyros Ketchum, ID

Nov 6 Sapphire Room Boise, ID

Nov 12 The Kennedy Center Washington, DC

Nov 16-20 Jazz St. Louis St. Louis, MO

Nov 30 Monte Carlo Jazz Festival Monaco, MONACO

Dec 3&4 Cité de la musique Paris, FRANCE

Jan 13-20 Blue Note at Sea Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Feb 24&25 Walker Art Center Minneapolis, MN

Mar 30 Koerner Hall Toronto, ON

Mar 31 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN

Apr 12 Alexander Hall, Princeton University Princeton, NJ

Apr 29 Moss Arts Center Blacksburg, VA

May 5-7 SFJAZZ San Francisco, CA

May 19&20 Jazz at Lincoln Center New York, NY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cécile McLorin Salvant's concert at Salle Poirel in Nancy, France, for the Nancy Jazz Pulsations festival was broadcast live via ARTE tonight. She was joined for the performance by guitarist Marvin Sewell, bassist Paul Sikivie, and percussionist Keita Ogawa - all of whom perform on her Nonesuch debut album, Ghost Song - and pianist Glenn Zaleski. You can watch the set, which includes music from Ghost Song and more, here:Salvant contributed to BBC Radio 4's program Kate Bush: The Power of Stranger Things presented by Ann Powers. She talks about Bush's song " Wuthering Heights " and why she chose to record it as the opening track to Ghost Song. You can hear the program here.The New York Times calls Ghost Song "her most revealing and rewarding album yet." Uncut says she is "one of the most daring and resourceful vocalists in jazz—or any other genre, for that matter." The Arts Desk exclaims: "The treasure trove of marvels that is Ghost Song exceeds all expectations." You can pick up a copy and hear it here.Salvant continues her tour of France, Belgium, and Spain through October then returns to the United States to tour in November. See below for all the currently announced show. For all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT ON TOUROct 6 Le Sémaphore Cébazat, FRANCEOct 8 Domaine D'Or Montpellier, FRANCEOct 9 Festival Jazzèbre Perpignan, FRANCEOct 11 Sunnyside Festival Reims, FRANCEOct 12 Tourcoing Jazz Festival Tourcoing, FRANCEOct 14 Le Volcan Le Havre, FRANCEOct 15 De Singel Antwerp, BELGIUMOct 18 Espace Carpeaux Courbevoie, FRANCEOct 19 Théâtre Roger Barat Herblay, FRANCEOct 21 La Briqueterie Schiltigheim, FRANCEOct 23 Barcelona Jazz Festival Barcelona, SPAINOct 25 Teatro Lope de Vega Sevilla, SPAINOct 26 Villanos del Jazz Madrid, SPAINOct 27 Teatro Circo Murcia Murcia, SPAINNov 1&2 Dimitriou's Jazz Alley Seattle, WANov 5 The Argyros Ketchum, IDNov 6 Sapphire Room Boise, IDNov 12 The Kennedy Center Washington, DCNov 16-20 Jazz St. Louis St. Louis, MONov 30 Monte Carlo Jazz Festival Monaco, MONACODec 3&4 Cité de la musique Paris, FRANCEJan 13-20 Blue Note at Sea Ft. Lauderdale, FLFeb 24&25 Walker Art Center Minneapolis, MNMar 30 Koerner Hall Toronto, ONMar 31 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TNApr 12 Alexander Hall, Princeton University Princeton, NJApr 29 Moss Arts Center Blacksburg, VAMay 5-7 SFJAZZ San Francisco, CAMay 19&20 Jazz at Lincoln Center New York, NY



