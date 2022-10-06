Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Nick Cave Releases Previously Unseen Performance Clip Of 'Earthlings'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Nick Cave releases a previously unseen performance clip of 'Earthlings.' Originally written by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis during the Ghosteen sessions in 2018, where it was known as 'Krishna,' the track did not ultimately feature on the album.

The song, here performed at the Battersea Arts Centre in London, was filmed by Andrew Dominik for the acclaimed 2022 film 'This Much I Know To Be True' but the song did not make it into the final film. The performance can be seen for the first time today here.

The new clip accompanies the release of the Earthlings picture disc - a collectors' piece exclusively available on Cave Things. Another addition to Nick Cave's mysterious "The Secret Life of Children", the 7" Picture Disc is available in a clear sleeve, with a colour printed disc using a found photo.
The track can also be found on 2021's 'B-Sides & Rarities Part II' which was released on Double Vinyl, Double CD and Streaming.






