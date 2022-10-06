Honey Harper Release New Single "Hard To Make A Living"



11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Honey Harper released "Hard To Make A Living", the third song to be pulled from their forthcoming sophomore album Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky out on October 28 via ATO Records. The band also released an official performance video filmed at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The song was written by frontman William Fussell and Honey Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti, who took a far greater role in songwriting following their 2020 debut album Starmaker."We wrote that song in somewhat of a pandemic-related depressive state, reevaluating what we wanted to do and whether it was right for us," Pagnutti explains. "We'd spent so long working on Starmaker and then it came out right before the pandemic, which left us feeling really discouraged. I wanted to investigate the idea that, in the music industry, if you haven't made it by a certain age, then you're not going to make it at all, and I ended up writing about the Greek myths of Daphnis, Narcissus and Hyacinth: all young, beautiful boys whose lives were taken away from them before they really had a chance to live."The song follows the release of the "cinematic" (The FADER) official video for the single "Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia" that was shot in the Canadian Rockies and guest stars musician Sean Nicholas Savage. "Broken Token" was also released alongside a live performance video from EastWest Studios and has already garnered nearly 150,000 views on YouTube. BrooklynVegan said the song "marks a progression in Honey Harper's spectral country sound," while The Boot praised "the innovative, genre-bending outfit" and called it a "modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s." Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky is the follow-up to their critically-lauded 2020 full-length debut Starmaker, which earned raves from The FADER, Stereogum, Clash Magazine, AllMusic and MOJO, who offered wide-ranging comparisons from Gram Parsons to Brian Eno. The new record emerged from a deliberate revamping of the band's creative approach with Honey Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti taking on a far greater role in the songwriting process alongside frontman William Fussell.The 12 song collection also marks their first time recording with their stacked band The Infinite Sky featuring their longtime bassist and contributing writer Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. The album was mixed at Wowcat Studios in Los Angeles by Joel Ford (yes/and, Ford & Lopatin). Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky tracklist:1) Reflections2) Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia3) Broken Token4) One Thing5) Tired Of Feeling Good6) The World Moves7) Boots Mine Gold8) Hard To Make A Living9) Lake Song10) Crystal Heart11) Heaven Knows (I Won't Be There)12) Big SkyTour Dates supporting Amanda Shires:10/6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre10/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room10/9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's10/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour10/11 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall10/15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios10/16 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern10/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme10/24 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe10/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg10/27 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi11/3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners11/4 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark11/5 - Evanston, IL @ The Space11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam11/8 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater11/9 - Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler11/12 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater11/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's11/15 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room11/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House11/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre11/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato



