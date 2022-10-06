Honey Harper Release New Single "Hard To Make A Living"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Honey
Harper released "Hard To Make A Living", the third song to be pulled from their forthcoming sophomore album Honey
Harper & The Infinite Sky out on October 28 via ATO Records. The band also released an official performance video filmed at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The song was written by frontman William
Fussell and Honey
Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti, who took a far greater role in songwriting following their 2020 debut album Starmaker.
"We wrote that song in somewhat of a pandemic-related depressive state, reevaluating what we wanted to do and whether it was right for us," Pagnutti explains. "We'd spent so long working on Starmaker
and then it came out right before the pandemic, which left us feeling really discouraged. I wanted to investigate the idea that, in the music industry, if you haven't made it by a certain age, then you're not going to make it at all, and I ended up writing about the Greek myths of Daphnis, Narcissus and Hyacinth: all young, beautiful boys whose lives were taken away from them before they really had a chance to live."
The song follows the release of the "cinematic" (The FADER) official video for the single "Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia" that was shot in the Canadian Rockies and guest stars musician Sean Nicholas Savage. "Broken Token" was also released alongside a live performance video from EastWest Studios and has already garnered nearly 150,000 views on YouTube. BrooklynVegan said the song "marks a progression in Honey
Harper's spectral country sound," while The Boot praised "the innovative, genre-bending outfit" and called it a "modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s."
Honey
Harper & The Infinite Sky is the follow-up to their critically-lauded 2020 full-length debut Starmaker, which earned raves from The FADER, Stereogum, Clash
Magazine, AllMusic and MOJO, who offered wide-ranging comparisons from Gram Parsons to Brian Eno. The new record emerged from a deliberate revamping of the band's creative approach with Honey
Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti taking on a far greater role in the songwriting process alongside frontman William
Fussell.
The 12 song collection also marks their first time recording with their stacked band The Infinite Sky featuring their longtime bassist and contributing writer Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon
keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica
Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. The album was mixed at Wowcat Studios in Los Angeles by Joel Ford (yes/and, Ford & Lopatin).
Honey
Harper & The Infinite Sky tracklist:
1) Reflections
2) Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia
3) Broken Token
4) One Thing
5) Tired Of Feeling
Good
6) The World Moves
7) Boots Mine Gold
8) Hard To Make A Living
9) Lake Song
10) Crystal Heart
11) Heaven
Knows (I Won't Be There)
12) Big Sky
Tour Dates supporting Amanda
Shires:
10/6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
10/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room
10/9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
10/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
10/11 - San Diego, CA @ Belly
Up
10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music
Hall
10/15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/16 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10/24 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
10/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music
Hall of Williamsburg
10/27 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music
Bar
10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
11/4 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
11/5 - Evanston, IL @ The Space
11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
11/8 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater
11/9 - Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
11/12 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
11/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
11/15 - Little
Rock, AR @ Rev! Room
11/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato