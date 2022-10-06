Santa Cruz, CA Melodic Punk Vets Give You Nothing Releasing New Album 'Songs For The Broken' On October 12, 2022





The band says: "Astray captures some of the chaotic energy we always try to bring to our records and live shows. This song was written with the whole band in the room jamming and building the song together. The song is about continuing to push forward with the things you love and not falling prey to the cycle of apathy and cynicism."

Pre-save the album here: https://withkoji.com/@giveyounothing.



With a sound that will remind you why you fell in love with California punk rock, Give You Nothing is widely respected and deeply rooted in the scene, having played shows with the likes of like Bad Religion, Face To Face, Agnostic Front, and H2O to name a few. The band's musicianship is impeccable, the riffs catchy, and their vocals beg you to sing along. Every track on the new album rips, making it a must-have for fans of West Coast punk rock.



Give You Nothing was formed in 2015 in

In 2016, the band released its first E.P "Your Revolution" on Umlaut Records and hit the ground running playing shows. In 2019, Give You Nothing released its first full-length record, the self-titled "Give You Nothing" on Snubbed Records and Umlaut Records.

During the shutdown, they began writing and demoing for the new full-length record which was recorded summer of 2021 with Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Set Your Goals, Ceremony, Heartsounds) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland. That new record is called "Songs For The Broken," out this October on People Of Punk Rock Records.

With this new collection of songs, the band hopes to reflect that, despite our collective struggles and frustrations, it is important to keep striving for something more positive.



Upcoming shows:

10/26 San Jose, CA

10/27 Urbanis Cellar -

11/5 Toot's Tavern- Crockett, CA



Give You Nothing:

Spencer Biddiscombe - Vocals

Olav Tabatabai - Guitar

Chris Losavio - Drums

Loukas Kalenderidis - Guitar

Mike Flores - Bass



www.facebook.com/giveyounothing

www.instagram.com/giveyounothing

giveyounothing.bandcamp.com

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3SR3DxOc2st7pvZzIT8hsK

https://peopleofpunkrockrecords.com

www.facebook.com/PeopleOfPunkRockRecords

www.instagram.com/peopleofpunkrock

www.youtube.com/c/PeopleofPunkRockRecords New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recently signed to People Of Punk Rock Records, Santa Cruz melodic punk vets Give You Nothing have released "Astray" the new single and video off the band's upcoming new album titled 'Songs For The Broken,' out on October 12.The band says: "Astray captures some of the chaotic energy we always try to bring to our records and live shows. This song was written with the whole band in the room jamming and building the song together. The song is about continuing to push forward with the things you love and not falling prey to the cycle of apathy and cynicism."Pre-save the album here: https://withkoji.com/@giveyounothing.With a sound that will remind you why you fell in love with California punk rock, Give You Nothing is widely respected and deeply rooted in the scene, having played shows with the likes of like Bad Religion, Face To Face, Agnostic Front, and H2O to name a few. The band's musicianship is impeccable, the riffs catchy, and their vocals beg you to sing along. Every track on the new album rips, making it a must-have for fans of West Coast punk rock.Give You Nothing was formed in 2015 in Santa Cruz, California by a collection of veterans of the Bay Area hardcore and punk scene who wanted to play the music they grew up on a mix of 90's skatepunk and melodic hardcore.In 2016, the band released its first E.P "Your Revolution" on Umlaut Records and hit the ground running playing shows. In 2019, Give You Nothing released its first full-length record, the self-titled "Give You Nothing" on Snubbed Records and Umlaut Records.During the shutdown, they began writing and demoing for the new full-length record which was recorded summer of 2021 with Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Set Your Goals, Ceremony, Heartsounds) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland. That new record is called "Songs For The Broken," out this October on People Of Punk Rock Records.With this new collection of songs, the band hopes to reflect that, despite our collective struggles and frustrations, it is important to keep striving for something more positive.Upcoming shows:10/26 San Jose, CA10/27 Urbanis Cellar - Santa Cruz, CA11/5 Toot's Tavern- Crockett, CAGive You Nothing:Spencer Biddiscombe - VocalsOlav Tabatabai - GuitarChris Losavio - DrumsLoukas Kalenderidis - GuitarMike Flores - Basswww.facebook.com/giveyounothingwww.instagram.com/giveyounothinggiveyounothing.bandcamp.comhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/3SR3DxOc2st7pvZzIT8hsKhttps://peopleofpunkrockrecords.comwww.facebook.com/PeopleOfPunkRockRecordswww.instagram.com/peopleofpunkrockwww.youtube.com/c/PeopleofPunkRockRecords



