Rick Lang Announces New Single "I Thank You Lord"

For more information on Rick Lang, please visit RickLangMusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rick Lang, a nominee for the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association's Songwriter of the Year award, proudly announces today's new single, "I Thank You Lord," featuring Morgan Easter on lead vocals. This special new Thanksgiving song was written by Rick Lang and Evan Dickerson. As a gesture of giving, Lang is offering a free download of "I Thank You Lord" at his website RickLangMusic.com."Thanksgiving is perhaps my very favorite Holiday of the year. It's all about home, family, and friends, being grateful for what we have and counting our blessings. I've always dreamed about writing and releasing a single to celebrate what Thanksgiving stands for," said Lang. "Well, my dream has now become a reality. I got together with my buddy Evan Dickerson (who hosts the Evan Dickerson Bluegrass Talk Show) and wrote 'I Thank You Lord' to release in time for Thanksgiving this year. The song track was produced by my very talented friend Jared Easter (founder of BuyDemoTracks.com) and features his cousin Morgan Easter on lead vocals. Morgan is gifted with one of the most beautiful voices I've ever heard and was a perfect fit for the song."I Thank You Lord" is available to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct or at RickLangMusic.com. Jim Grubbs, Host of "The Woodshed" on TheBluegrassJamboree.com, said, "I hope you and your family will pause this Thanksgiving holiday and reflect on your abundant blessings. The new holiday single 'I Thank You Lord' from the pen of Rick Lang and Evan Dickerson lends a humble yet eloquent voice to feelings of gratitude many of us share but struggle to express. I know I couldn't have said it better! Beautifully performed by Morgan Easter, "I Thank You Lord" earns its spot in my own personal holiday playlist - and should be in yours, too".Jim Fisher, Acoustic Crossing, GCS Globe Radio agrees, saying, "With all the brokenness in the world, this song by Rick Lang brings it all back to the basics of what and why we need to be thankful for every day. What a beautiful song for the Thanksgiving season."Similar sentiments are expressed by Angie Gable, host of PickMeUp Gospel on WSKV 104.9FM. She said, 'I Thank You Lord' will be a favorite song of mine for a long time to come! I am a firm believer in praising and thanking God in every situation, circumstance, valley, and mountain top. This song nails that!Rick Lang kicked off this year with two single releases, "They Sawed Up A Storm" and "Toodleoo," from his recently released Dark Shadow Recording album, A Tale To Tell. The album includes guest vocalists Tim Stafford, Becky Buller, Trey Hensley, Kati Penn, Rick Faris, Shannon Slaughter, David Parmley, James Kee, Alan Bartram, Brandon Rickman, Luke Monday, and Stephen and Jana Mougin. The instrumental talents are also exceptional, with Becky Buller on fiddle and clawhammer banjo, Sam Bush and James Kee on mandolins, Justin Moses on reso-guitar, Ned Luberecki on 5-string banjo, Todd Parks on bass, and the album's producer Stephen Mougin on guitar. This was Lang's first ever story song concept album, a collection of 13 original songs based on a true story or a real-life experience.For more information on Rick Lang, please visit RickLangMusic.com.



