AZ's The Venomous Pinks Release "Cross My Heart And Hope To Die" Video Featuring The Arizona Derby Dames



Stream the video here: https://youtu.be/StrUBs4KDrg



The Venomous Pinks are currently on tour with The Queers and Mercy Music.

10/5 | Tucson, AZ | 191 Toole

10/6 | Scottsdale, AZ | Pub Rock Live

10/7 | San Diego, CA | Brick by Brick

10/8 | Las Vegas, NV | Divebar

10/9 | LA, CA | The Echo

10/11 |

10/12 | Palmdale, CA |

10/13 | Fresno, CA | Full Circle Brew

10/14 | San Francisco, CA | Bottom of the Hill

10/15 | Sacramento, CA | Goldfield Trading Post



The Venomous Pinks' debut full-length is consumed by a deep narrative while fusing their razor-sharp guitar licks, mesmerizing bass riffs, and thunderous drum shreds, which is what the trio is known for.



Recorded at Maple Sound Studios, Engineered / Produced by Cameron Webb, and co-produced by Linh Le (Bad Cop/ Bad Cop), this collaboration created a dynamic sound with unforgettable harmonies. Serving severe sing-along vibes, guest gang vocal appearances include Linh Le, Efrem Schulz (Death by Stereo), and Brenna Red (Last Gang). Dan Palmer (Zebrahead and Death by Stereo) also plays guitar on "



This synergy between musicians gives an overarching theme of unity and solidarity in the music scene. The album's addictive sequencing goes full throttle from start to finish, making it impossible to skip over tracks since each stands strong on its own.



Subjects range from persevering heart-wrenching losses, to fighting sexism, to belting social change war cries, which proves once again their punk rock commentary is a force to be reckoned with. 'Vita Mors' is more than an album, it's an insider's guide into The Pinks' personal rebel journey.



"Alright. You've got one life. One chance. Always do your best. Stand for what you believe in. You're much stronger than you think. When you really want it, you are unstoppable. Hold on to what your heart speaks." - The Venomous Pinks



If members of Bikini Kill and TSOL musically collided in a Russ Myer movie, the soundtrack scoring the scene would be orchestrated by The Venomous Pinks. Hailing from Mesa, Arizona the three-piece trio creates an unapologetically, uniquely addictive, in-your-face punk sound, that instantly makes the soul hurt so good, you can't help but yearn for more.



Newly signed to SBÄM Records, music is the religion they worship, and their church is the road. Having formed in 2012, they have blasted their way from the garage and into the spotlight, shredding the stage with some of punk rock's finest bands, such as: Bad Religion, Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, The Bouncing Souls, just to name a few. Even though they have been touring all over the country, they have street cred to back them since their loyalty to their local roots runs deep.



'Vita Mors' is out now on SBÄM Records. It was recorded, engineered and produced by Grammy winner Cameron Webb, who also worked with iconic bands like Motorhead, Social Distortion, Pennywise, NOFX,



The Venomous Pinks are Drea Doll (Guitar, Vocals), Gaby Kaos (Bass, Vocals) and



What others have said about The Venomous Pinks:



"...might singlehandedly make you believe in the power of feminism, whoa-oh gang vocals, and punk pride to change the world. The songs can wax as melodic as the GoGo's or roar as persuasively polemical as Bad Religion."- Offshelf



"A sound that reminds of the '90s heyday of Lookout! Records with its sugary hooks and punky tempos."- No Echo



"Mesa, AZ's own The Venomous Pinks have more than earned their place amid punk's most weird and riotous acts. This bare-bones punk jam blends heft, heart, and pop-punk vibes into a bona fide earworm."-



"We're once again inspired to throw a fist in the air and drop a boot in the gutter with The Venomous Pinks' latest garage punk rager, a sparkplug of a new single "No Rules.""- Vanyaland



"Arizona-based punk band The Venomous Pinks are here to broadcast a message of unity in these strange times."- Riot Fest



"If you haven't seen them touring with famous bands around the country or listened to their previous EPs, then you are in for a ride. The Venomous Pinks write songs, make music, create merch, host podcasts, the list goes on. They are hustlers that have earned their way to the top of this musical food chain."- Punk Rock Anthropology



"The Venomous Pinks are a punk band. Not a "girl" band or a "chick" band, but a punk band."- New Times



"...in-your-face, unapologetic, punk..."- Vanyaland



"If people think the punk scene has lost its passion, wait till you hear THE VENOMOUS PINKS."- *Infrared Mag*



"...hits hard and fast, and doesn't let up."- Punknews



"...unadulterated punk rock"- New Noise



"...good old-fashioned kick your teeth in punk rock and roll."- ReadJunk



www.thevenomouspinks.com

www.facebook.com/venomouspinks

www.instagram.com/thevenomouspinks

https://twitter.com/venomouspinks

https://shop.sbam.rocks

www.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKS

