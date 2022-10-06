R&B Star Morgan Munroe Announces UK Tour This October







Leicester, 2Funky New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK R&B singer on-the-rise Morgan Munroe will be embarking on her first UK-wide tour this October, following the Summer release of her EP 'Elvira', which fuses classic and contemporary R&B. Morgan Munroe will be heading out on her debut tour where she will perform standout singles such as 'Space', 'Mutual' and the recent release 'End Game', which showcase Morgan's ability to blur the lines between fantasy and real-life, masculinity and femininity, all whilst breaking down stereotypes in the process.An exciting line-up of guest artists, including singer-songwriter Mya Craig, who will join the tour in Leeds, alt-pop artist Kaisha in Brighton, and singer Shanice Forster in Leicester, are still to be announced in full.Inspired by the likes of Frank Ocean, James Blake, Solange, Jazmine Sullivan, Morgan is ready to cement her place within the thriving UK R&B landscape and beyond.The Leicester-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morgan Munroe recently released her 9‑track EP, 'Elvira'. Executively produced by TJ2Percent, Morgan has been setting the tone with a string of standout singles, and support from tastemakers including DJ Target, Victoria Jane, and Rickie Melvin & Charlie.Thematically inspiring narratives of love, heartbreak, relationships, submission and control are spread throughout and are accompanied by stunning visuals and artwork which nod to the 70's era of high glamour and style.Tour dates:Glasgow, Missing Records: Monday 17th octoberLeeds, Tomorrow Store: Tuesday 18th OctoberLondon, Brother LDN: TUESDAY 18TH OCTOBERBrighton, The Folklore Rooms: Thursday 20th OctoberLeicester, 2Funky Music Cafe: Friday 21st October.



