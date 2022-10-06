Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 06/10/2022

R&B Star Morgan Munroe Announces UK Tour This October

Hot Songs Around The World

Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
214 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
209 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
100 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
186 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
644 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
279 entries in 22 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
295 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
460 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK R&B singer on-the-rise Morgan Munroe will be embarking on her first UK-wide tour this October, following the Summer release of her EP 'Elvira', which fuses classic and contemporary R&B.
Morgan Munroe will be heading out on her debut tour where she will perform standout singles such as 'Space', 'Mutual' and the recent release 'End Game', which showcase Morgan's ability to blur the lines between fantasy and real-life, masculinity and femininity, all whilst breaking down stereotypes in the process.

An exciting line-up of guest artists, including singer-songwriter Mya Craig, who will join the tour in Leeds, alt-pop artist Kaisha in Brighton, and singer Shanice Forster in Leicester, are still to be announced in full.
Inspired by the likes of Frank Ocean, James Blake, Solange, Jazmine Sullivan, Morgan is ready to cement her place within the thriving UK R&B landscape and beyond.

The Leicester-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morgan Munroe recently released her 9‑track EP, 'Elvira'. Executively produced by TJ2Percent, Morgan has been setting the tone with a string of standout singles, and support from tastemakers including DJ Target, Victoria Jane, and Rickie Melvin & Charlie.
Thematically inspiring narratives of love, heartbreak, relationships, submission and control are spread throughout and are accompanied by stunning visuals and artwork which nod to the 70's era of high glamour and style.

Tour dates:
Glasgow, Missing Records: Monday 17th october
Leeds, Tomorrow Store: Tuesday 18th October
London, Brother LDN: TUESDAY 18TH OCTOBER
Brighton, The Folklore Rooms: Thursday 20th October
Leicester, 2Funky Music Cafe: Friday 21st October.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0105760 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011777877807617 secs