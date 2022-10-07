bbno$ Releases New Single 'Top Gun'!



Following the release of his infectious collaboration 'pogo' with Diplo and previous singles, the Dragon Ball Z inspired 'piccolo', the slick hip hop of 'sophisticated' and the braggadocious 'mathematics' - which was championed by



The accompanying video keeps the vibe surreal and equally as high-octane, with bbno$ commenting; "Dick Dale would be proud of Diamond Pistols and I. Will.i.am said the song was cool so i guess it is.



'bag or die' is the seventh studio album by bbno$ and the first full project since his last studio album 'eat ya veggies' which has now amassed over 1 billion streams globally across streaming platforms. This album adds to the 4 billion+ total streams across his entire catalogue and includes hit single 'edamame', which features Indonesian star

Speaking about their forthcoming album bbno$ said…"'bag or die' represents the ethos of bbno$. Enjoy it, it almost killed me."



bbno$ has now accumulated over 1 billion YouTube views, boasts 6 million followers across social media platforms and has amassed over 12 million monthly listeners across all streaming platforms. He also recently opened the mainstage at Reading Festival as well headlining a sold Kentish Town Forum on his recent UK tour. Alongside this he's also received praise and support from the likes of Capital FM and BBC R1's Jack Saunders (Tune of The Week), NME, DIY, Clash, Vice and i-D. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today sees global star bbno$ [baby-no-money] announce his brand-new single 'top gun', taken from the highly anticipated new studio album 'bag or die', out via bbno$'s own label on October 21st.Following the release of his infectious collaboration 'pogo' with Diplo and previous singles, the Dragon Ball Z inspired 'piccolo', the slick hip hop of 'sophisticated' and the braggadocious 'mathematics' - which was championed by Radio 1's Clara Amfo as her Tune Of The Week and added to BBC Radio 1 B-list; bbno$ returns with his brand new single 'top gun'. Another exciting cut from his forthcoming album, 'top gun', keeps the energy high and is full of bbno$'s quick wit and slick one liners. Musically like a Tarantino soundtrack remixed with a surf punk energy, it's everything fans have come to love from the Canadian rapper and an exciting nod of what's to come from the highly anticipated full lengthThe accompanying video keeps the vibe surreal and equally as high-octane, with bbno$ commenting; "Dick Dale would be proud of Diamond Pistols and I. Will.i.am said the song was cool so i guess it is. Tom Cruise is also hot, I hope he hears the song or else imma be pissed off."'bag or die' is the seventh studio album by bbno$ and the first full project since his last studio album 'eat ya veggies' which has now amassed over 1 billion streams globally across streaming platforms. This album adds to the 4 billion+ total streams across his entire catalogue and includes hit single 'edamame', which features Indonesian star Rich Brian and has reached Platinum Status in multiple countries including Canada and Gold Status in the USA. The album signifies an exciting new chapter for the Canadian rapper and sees him experiment with new sounds and diverse production, which compliment an extraordinary collection of new songs. The 14-track album will see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols as well as internet sensation Lil Toe. Expect to hear a new level of style and taste; as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics and silky one liners in the unique bbno$ style.Speaking about their forthcoming album bbno$ said…"'bag or die' represents the ethos of bbno$. Enjoy it, it almost killed me."bbno$ has now accumulated over 1 billion YouTube views, boasts 6 million followers across social media platforms and has amassed over 12 million monthly listeners across all streaming platforms. He also recently opened the mainstage at Reading Festival as well headlining a sold Kentish Town Forum on his recent UK tour. Alongside this he's also received praise and support from the likes of Capital FM and BBC R1's Jack Saunders (Tune of The Week), NME, DIY, Clash, Vice and i-D.



