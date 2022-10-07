Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 07/10/2022

The BRKN Releases "Lying All The Time" As Part Of Their Live Video Series/Band On Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Denver-based band is currently taking a break from recording to bring their indie-rock sound to European fans for the first time. "We're playing in Europe for the first time ever and having a blast. Big thanks to The Dangerous Summer for adding us to this tour run." says frontman Jacob Cade. Full list of shows here: https://www.thebrkn.com/tour

The BRKN is Jacob Cade [vocals, guitar], Mike Bokenkamp [drums], and MJ Younkers [guitar].
The band continues the release of their live video series shot during their recent US tour run. The latest video for "Lying All The Time" can be seen here: https://youtu.be/O_WaJzRcwLQ

When asked about the song frontman Cade explains "We wanted a hypey punk song that sort of had a "Dancing With Myself" vibe to bring some more life to our set live. I remember all plugging in and just jamming out until something happened with that feeling in mind. After we picked a key and found the main guitar riff the puzzle pieces connected."

The BRKN released their debut EP No. 3 in March 2020, followed by Come Outside in June 2021. They started 2022 with the release of "Coffee" followed by "Not The Same" and plan to release more single songs this year leading to a new album in early 2023.
Hear more from them here: https://open.spotify.com/album/2xnPw22w4GpUvVIpLEzgbx






