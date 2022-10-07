The BRKN Releases "Lying All The Time" As Part Of Their Live Video Series/Band On Tour





Hear more from them here: https://open.spotify.com/album/2xnPw22w4GpUvVIpLEzgbx New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Denver-based band is currently taking a break from recording to bring their indie-rock sound to European fans for the first time. "We're playing in Europe for the first time ever and having a blast. Big thanks to The Dangerous Summer for adding us to this tour run." says frontman Jacob Cade. Full list of shows here: https://www.thebrkn.com/tourThe BRKN is Jacob Cade [vocals, guitar], Mike Bokenkamp [drums], and MJ Younkers [guitar].The band continues the release of their live video series shot during their recent US tour run. The latest video for "Lying All The Time" can be seen here: https://youtu.be/O_WaJzRcwLQWhen asked about the song frontman Cade explains "We wanted a hypey punk song that sort of had a "Dancing With Myself" vibe to bring some more life to our set live. I remember all plugging in and just jamming out until something happened with that feeling in mind. After we picked a key and found the main guitar riff the puzzle pieces connected."The BRKN released their debut EP No. 3 in March 2020, followed by Come Outside in June 2021. They started 2022 with the release of " Coffee " followed by "Not The Same" and plan to release more single songs this year leading to a new album in early 2023.Hear more from them here: https://open.spotify.com/album/2xnPw22w4GpUvVIpLEzgbx



