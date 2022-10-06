Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 07/10/2022

Amaranthe Release New Single & Video For "Find Life"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish modern metal sensation AMARANTHE are keen to release their brand-new single "Find Life", right in time for the start of their co-headlining European tour with Beyond The Black, which had been postponed numerous times.

Olof Mörck comments: "'Find Life' sees Amaranthe exploring a more somber and mature mood, all while keeping our trademark high energy rhythms and explosive riffs. Ethereal layers of keyboards meld seamlessly with a modern pumping bass line, topped off with some of the greatest vocal performances from vocalists Elize Ryd and Nils Molin yet.

After quite some time we have reunited with video director and longtime Amaranthe collaborator Patric Ullaeus, for a video that is both intimate and explosive. We wanted to scale things down, and focus entirely on the individuals of the band, and Patric delivered as always!"

After such a long time AMARANTHE are delighted to finally be back on stage to present their fans not only their most popular hits, but also the new song "Find Life" live.

Their European co-headlining tour is finally kicking-off tonight in Vienna, Austria.

AMARANTHE & BEYOND THE BLACK EUROPEAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR 2022
w/ BUTCHER BABIES and AD INFINITUM
06.10.2022 | AT - Vienna, Arena
07.10.2022 | DE - Leipzig, Haus Auensee
08.10.2022 | DE - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena
09.10.2022 | BE - Antwerp, Trix
11.10.2022 | UK - Manchester, O2 Ritz
12.10.2022 | UK - London, Forum Kentish Town
14.10.2022 | FR - Lyon, Ninkasi Kao
15.10.2022 | ES - Barcelona, Salamandra
16.10.2022 | ES - Madrid, Mon Live
18.10.2022 | FR - Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
19.10.2022 | FR - Paris, Elysée Montmartre
21.10.2022 | DE - Berlin, Columbiahalle
22.10.2022 | DE - Offenbach, Stadthalle
23.10.2022 | CH - Zürich, X-Tra
25.10.2022 | IT - Milan, Live Club
26.10.2022 | CH - Lausanne, Metropole
28.10.2022 | DE - Geiselwind, Event Hall
29.10.2022 | CZ - Zlin, MOR Cafe
30.10.2022 | HU - Budapest, Barba Negra
31.10.2022 | DE - Munich, Zenith
02.11.2022 | PL - Warsaw, Progresja
04.11.2022 | DE - Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle
05.11.2022 | DE - Hamburg, Zeltphilharmonie
06.11.2022 | NL - Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda
08.11.2022 | DK - Copenhagen, Amager Bio
09.11.2022 | NO - Oslo, Sentrum Scene
11.11.2022 | SE - Gothenburg, Pustervik
12.11.2022 | SE - Stockholm, Klubben Fryshuset






