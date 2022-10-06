Amaranthe Release New Single & Video For "Find Life"





Olof Mörck comments: "'Find Life' sees Amaranthe exploring a more somber and mature mood, all while keeping our trademark high energy rhythms and explosive riffs. Ethereal layers of keyboards meld seamlessly with a modern pumping bass line, topped off with some of the greatest vocal performances from vocalists



After quite some time we have reunited with video director and longtime Amaranthe collaborator Patric Ullaeus, for a video that is both intimate and explosive. We wanted to scale things down, and focus entirely on the individuals of the band, and Patric delivered as always!"



After such a long time AMARANTHE are delighted to finally be back on stage to present their fans not only their most popular hits, but also the new song "Find Life" live.



Their European co-headlining tour is finally kicking-off tonight in Vienna, Austria.



AMARANTHE & BEYOND THE BLACK EUROPEAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR 2022

w/ BUTCHER BABIES and AD INFINITUM

06.10.2022 | AT - Vienna, Arena

07.10.2022 | DE - Leipzig, Haus Auensee

08.10.2022 | DE - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena

09.10.2022 | BE - Antwerp, Trix

11.10.2022 | UK - Manchester, O2 Ritz

12.10.2022 | UK - London, Forum Kentish Town

14.10.2022 | FR - Lyon, Ninkasi Kao

15.10.2022 | ES - Barcelona, Salamandra

16.10.2022 | ES - Madrid, Mon Live

18.10.2022 | FR - Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey

19.10.2022 | FR - Paris, Elysée Montmartre

21.10.2022 | DE - Berlin, Columbiahalle

22.10.2022 | DE - Offenbach, Stadthalle

23.10.2022 | CH - Zürich, X-Tra

25.10.2022 | IT - Milan, Live Club

26.10.2022 | CH - Lausanne, Metropole

28.10.2022 | DE - Geiselwind, Event Hall

29.10.2022 | CZ - Zlin, MOR Cafe

30.10.2022 | HU - Budapest, Barba Negra

31.10.2022 | DE - Munich, Zenith

02.11.2022 | PL - Warsaw, Progresja

04.11.2022 | DE - Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle

05.11.2022 | DE - Hamburg, Zeltphilharmonie

06.11.2022 | NL - Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda

08.11.2022 | DK - Copenhagen, Amager Bio

09.11.2022 | NO - Oslo, Sentrum Scene

11.11.2022 | SE - Gothenburg, Pustervik

