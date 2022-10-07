Sophie B. Hawkins Kicks Off New Era With "Love Yourself"



Rooted in her raw yet poetic lyrics and effortlessly captivating vocals, the song is a soul-stirring piece of symphonic pop about self-love and the way we talk to ourselves, re-framing our inner dialogue to change patterns and bring healing.



"'Love Yourself' is an opportunity in every moment to create a positive feeling, a happy feeling about oneself and one's life path - no matter what - it's a choice, and a power," said Sophie. "Loving myself is a super power."



Known for her captivating live shows that erase the divide between audience and performer,



Sophie's ever-evolving career has also included releasing six widely beloved albums, breaking chart records with her smash hit, four worldwide singles from Whaler and a starring role as Janis Joplin in the critically acclaimed musical Room105.



A dynamic creative force,

Stay tuned for more updates and information coming soon!



Upcoming

October 9 - Franklin, TN -

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery *

October 13 - Denver, CO - Solid Dove Underground *

October 15 - Beverly Hills, CA - The Canyon @ The Saban Theatre ^

October 16 - Ojai, CA - The Canyon @ The Libbey Bowl ^

October 17 - Kirkland, WA - Kirkland Performance Center *

October 18 - Portland, OR - The Old Church *

October 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House Concert Hall *

October 22 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Lounge at House of Blues *

October 23 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon - Agoura Hills *

October 26 - Phoenix, Arizona - Musical Instrument Museum *

October 28 - Houston, TX - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues *

October 29 - Cedar Park,

October 30 - Dallas,

November 2 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

November 3 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille *

November 5 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia *

November 6 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theatre +

November 9 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred

November 10 - South Orange, NJ - SOPAC +

November 11 - Chester, NY - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center +

November 12 - Lexington, MA - Isaac Harris Cary Memorial Building +

November 18 - Tampa, FL -

November 19 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Community & Events Center +

November 20 -

November 27 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts *

November 28 - New York, NY - City Winery *

December 1 - Evanston, IL - Space *

December 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota *

*Sophie solo

+co-headline date with Paula Cole

