Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/10/2022

Blake Cateris Announces Reflective Folk Singer/Songwriter Single 'Days, Weeks, Months & Years'

Blake Cateris Announces Reflective Folk Singer/Songwriter Single 'Days, Weeks, Months & Years'

Hot Songs Around The World

Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
188 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
652 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
282 entries in 22 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
295 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
220 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
218 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
109 entries in 24 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
461 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of his solo debut singles, 'Careless Memories' and 'It'll Never Happen To Me', Blake Cateris announces his reflective single, 'Days, Weeks, Months & Years', set for release on Friday 7th October 2022.
"This song is about living out of balance with yourself. Watching the world go by feeling like you might be losing touch with far more important things in life than what you're focusing on right now." - Blake Cateris

Produced & Mixed by Daniel Antix at Def Wolf Studios and Mastered by George Georgiadis at Little Wing Sound, 'Days, Weeks, Months & Years' fuses the genres of folk singer-songwriter, with his punk music background. The song rings true to the greatest passions in Blake Cateris' life; a combination of poetic storytelling, his fervent love of music creation and inner self-reflection, leading to personal growth and development.
"It's a daily struggle to break old and unhealthy habits that no longer serve you or have been damaging you for some time. But the struggle is what we live for." Blake Cateris.
To celebrate the release of 'Days, Weeks, Months & Years', Blake Cateris will be touring the east of Australia, throughout October and November 2022.

Release Tour Dates:
October 7: Nosferatu Distillery, Brisbane
October 8: Mort's Brewing Co., Nambour
October 9: Yard Doggs, Fortitude Valley
October 15: Last Chance Rock N' Roll Bar, Melbourne
October 28: Link & Pin, Woy Woy
November 3: Sappho Bar, Sydney

Previously recognised for his success as front man of punk outfit, Molly & The Krells, Australian Sydneysider, Blake Cateris has a musical resume that many dream of, having shared the stage with the likes of Bodyjar, Hard-Ons, 28 Days and The Getaway Plan, as well as currently holding a residency at the iconic Frankie's Pizza By The Slice.

Cateris is turning over a new leaf with his folk inspired singer-songwriter solo project, drawing inspiration from the writings songwriters that connect at the core of the soul, such as Frank Turner, Butch Walker, Dave Hause and Laura Jane Grace, and fusing the stories with the honesty of real life events.

"I've played in many different types of bands - hard rock, rock n' roll, modern rock, hardcore, straight up punk, pop punk, art rock, the list goes on. But nothing quite feels as honest to myself than the music I'm making right now and this is a big step in the right direction for me to start living a more balanced life." Blake Cateris

With many listeners enjoying the airtime of Blake's music, over Triple J and FBI radio, as well as various appearances on numerous podcasts, Blake is passionate about sharing vulnerable and real experiences of life through a raw, stripped-back sound, enabling the authentic storytelling to take centre stage and to connect with the hearts and lives of listeners.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013186931610107 secs