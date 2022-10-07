Singer/Songwriter Abby Shreve Releases Stunning New Single 'Misery'



​Jill Pavel, owner of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up and coming singer-songwriter Abby Shreve releases her debut single "Misery." The single is now available for streaming and download on all digital streaming platforms.Newcomer Abby Shreve's new rock single " Misery " encapsulates the feeling of drowning beneath one's mental struggles and the desperate reach for a hand in the dark. As Shreve's pitch-perfect voice weaves a heartbreaking story, the instrumental accompaniment of searing guitar and a pounding drum beat that build to an electrifying final verse. The sentiments Shreve shares are ones that many can relate to ("Shaken hands and shaken hopes/I am trying to hold you close/Yet I am forgotten again/Why am I here, why do I breathe/Why I am tired, why I can't sleep?") and the grungy production harkens back to the early days of female rock vocalists breaking the scene in the 1970s and 1980s. Listeners are wrapped in " Misery " from start to finish thanks to Shreve's hypnotizing tone and the emotion that cuts through every riff.Abby Shreve, singer-songwriter with luscious vocals and incredible vibrato, is a breakout star from Kenosha, WI, currently residing in Atlanta, GA. Shreve has grown into a multi-faceted performer. Her influences range from classic rock artists, such as Stevie Nicks and Freddie Mercury, to current trailblazing songwriters such as Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson.​At 15, Shreve auditioned for American Idol and successfully advanced past the first round. She placed in scholarship competitions throughout her teenage years in Southeast WI, and in 2016, toured Europe with a state-wide choir, being highlighted as the group's female soloist. Abby has also sung the National Anthem solo for many sports groups such as the Milwaukee Bucks. In college, she earned a degree in Vocal Performance and Music Industry at UW-Oshkosh. She trained in a wide variety of genres such as opera and musical theater, received accolades in Wisconsin-wide Collegiate scholarship competitions, and won her university Music Department Honor Recital. Shreve also performed briefly in a hard rock band "Utopia Rising" throughout her college career.​Jill Pavel, owner of Heart Songs Music Group says, "Abby takes you on a journey when she sings a song. She truly takes your breath away with her seamless segues from verse, to chorus, pre-chorus and back. I have never worked with an artist who can navigate her way through several vocal delivery changes in one song. It is just a joy to watch her bring her written vision to life on the microphone."​



