Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/10/2022

Singer/Songwriter Abby Shreve Releases Stunning New Single 'Misery'

Singer/Songwriter Abby Shreve Releases Stunning New Single 'Misery'

Hot Songs Around The World

Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
188 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
652 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
282 entries in 22 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
295 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
220 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
218 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
109 entries in 24 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
461 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up and coming singer-songwriter Abby Shreve releases her debut single "Misery." The single is now available for streaming and download on all digital streaming platforms.
Newcomer Abby Shreve's new rock single "Misery" encapsulates the feeling of drowning beneath one's mental struggles and the desperate reach for a hand in the dark. As Shreve's pitch-perfect voice weaves a heartbreaking story, the instrumental accompaniment of searing guitar and a pounding drum beat that build to an electrifying final verse. The sentiments Shreve shares are ones that many can relate to ("Shaken hands and shaken hopes/I am trying to hold you close/Yet I am forgotten again/Why am I here, why do I breathe/Why I am tired, why I can't sleep?") and the grungy production harkens back to the early days of female rock vocalists breaking the scene in the 1970s and 1980s. Listeners are wrapped in "Misery" from start to finish thanks to Shreve's hypnotizing tone and the emotion that cuts through every riff.

Abby Shreve, singer-songwriter with luscious vocals and incredible vibrato, is a breakout star from Kenosha, WI, currently residing in Atlanta, GA. Shreve has grown into a multi-faceted performer. Her influences range from classic rock artists, such as Stevie Nicks and Freddie Mercury, to current trailblazing songwriters such as Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson.

​At 15, Shreve auditioned for American Idol and successfully advanced past the first round. She placed in scholarship competitions throughout her teenage years in Southeast WI, and in 2016, toured Europe with a state-wide choir, being highlighted as the group's female soloist. Abby has also sung the National Anthem solo for many sports groups such as the Milwaukee Bucks. In college, she earned a degree in Vocal Performance and Music Industry at UW-Oshkosh. She trained in a wide variety of genres such as opera and musical theater, received accolades in Wisconsin-wide Collegiate scholarship competitions, and won her university Music Department Honor Recital. Shreve also performed briefly in a hard rock band "Utopia Rising" throughout her college career.

​Jill Pavel, owner of Heart Songs Music Group says, "Abby takes you on a journey when she sings a song. She truly takes your breath away with her seamless segues from verse, to chorus, pre-chorus and back. I have never worked with an artist who can navigate her way through several vocal delivery changes in one song. It is just a joy to watch her bring her written vision to life on the microphone."​






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0109911 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026159286499023 secs