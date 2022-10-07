Billy Idol Adds Killing Joke To The Bill For His Roadside Tour



Television are disappointed to announce: "Unfortunately due to illness, we have to cancel the forthcoming UK tour with Billy Idol. We send our deepest apologies to any fans who have bought tickets."

Billy will be heading out with some new music and a stack of timeless classics for his first appearances in the UK since 2018 and will play 6

"Just when you think it's all over, I'd been missing my brothers in Killing Joke

and then this opportunity came up. Looking forward to seeing everyone next

week, 1 days rehearsal and a secret gig somewhere in the U.K. Lets get

stuck in" Jaz Coleman, October 22"



The ever-popular Toyah will bring an extra sense of fun to the tour. Alongside a flourishing acting career, Toyah carved out a successful musical career with three top ten UK hit singles in the 1980s and the Gold-selling album Anthem.

"We're looking forward to having

"I am thrilled to be opening for



Billy's touring band features his long-time guitarist and collaborator Steve







Monday 17 October Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 19 October London The SSE Arena, Wembley

Friday 21 October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sunday 23 October Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tuesday 25 October Leeds First Direct Arena



For forty-five years,



Embracing the new MTV music channel, videos for White Wedding,







Love Like Blood would give



In furthering an acting career, Toyah left her native Birmingham for London and enjoyed a parallel musical career fronting her band, named Toyah, before establishing herself as a solo artist. Toyah had three UK Top Ten hits with It's A Mystery, I Want To Be Free and

