Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 07/10/2022

Maysa Delivers A Jam For The Steppers

Hot Songs Around The World

Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
463 entries in 26 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
224 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
226 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
119 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
660 entries in 28 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
190 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
284 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Maysa Leak has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.

Three years ago, Maysa took a leap of faith and created her own Blue Velvet Soul Records, and she has been issuing one sumptuous single after another ever since. But now, as she prepares her upcoming Blue Velvet Soul debut album, Music For Your Soul, she has turned the steering wheel a bit to the left, countering her previously released ballads with a song that is aimed for the steppers crowd.

"Make Sure You're Sure" leads off with a steady beat and a jam that is pulling us to the R&B era, even as we sit back and listen to that one-of-a-kind alto voice leading the proceedings. It is yet another sneak peek that gets us salivating for the full Music For Your Soul album, look for the single to hit store and streaming services on October 11. But for now, check it out below and enjoy this all-timer doing her thing!






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 1.1057990 secs // 4 () queries in 1.0956780910492 secs