Maysa Delivers A Jam For The Steppers

"Make Sure You're Sure" leads off with a steady beat and a jam that is pulling us to the R&B era, even as we sit back and listen to that one-of-a-kind alto voice leading the proceedings. It is yet another sneak peek that gets us salivating for the full New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Maysa Leak has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.Three years ago, Maysa took a leap of faith and created her own Blue Velvet Soul Records, and she has been issuing one sumptuous single after another ever since. But now, as she prepares her upcoming Blue Velvet Soul debut album, Music For Your Soul, she has turned the steering wheel a bit to the left, countering her previously released ballads with a song that is aimed for the steppers crowd."Make Sure You're Sure" leads off with a steady beat and a jam that is pulling us to the R&B era, even as we sit back and listen to that one-of-a-kind alto voice leading the proceedings. It is yet another sneak peek that gets us salivating for the full Music For Your Soul album, look for the single to hit store and streaming services on October 11. But for now, check it out below and enjoy this all-timer doing her thing!



