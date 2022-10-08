Annika Rose To Release New Single "Bruises" Via Nvak Collective October 12



"I wrote 'Bruises' after watching somebody I love self-inflict suffering as a product of profound pain & insecurity," Annika shares. "It was my way of feeling connected to somebody who isolated themself from everyone that encouraged healing. I learned that the metaphorical 'bruises' of your loved ones inevitably become your own as you stand on the sidelines until they're ready for change. It's a dance-while-you-cry kinda song."



Strong-willed and self-driven, the rising Los Angeles singer-songwriter has devoted her adolescence to music, spending nights alone at the piano unearthing her most authentic voice. She's built a loyal fanbase of 400,000 across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Discord. Now, Annika is ready to release her new project, an innovative collision of music, social media and virtual experience that has never been seen before. With over 50 short form vertical music video pieces, and an online world that takes fans literally inside of Annika's head, she is ready to take their music consumption experience to the next level, fully incorporating all virtual and traditional elements as one and changing the rules on what a music artist looks like in 2022.



Parallel to that, Annika is currently gaining traction on TikTok for opening up about her journey in the music industry and her dysfunctional family dynamics (1.9M views), paired with a recent cover of Radiohead's Creep (1.1M views) - the internet can clearly see Annika has both unquestionable artistry, and an incredible story to tell. Now with nearly 300,000 TikTok followers, she is well on her way to starting a fire as she begins to tease her new single "Bruises." Out October 12 on all digital platforms via next-generation record label and artist advocacy collective Nvak Collective, "Bruises" will first be available as an exclusive limited run audio NFT today, October 7 via tech partner and web3 tokenomics strategist HIFI Labs. This is her first audio NFT drop--she's previously offered unique POAPs--and marks her first release in over 500 days. Of those 25 who purchase a "Bruises" NFT, there will be additional exclusive content gifted, as well as the opportunity to be randomly selected to win the "Golden Egg." This Golden Egg winner will be gifted a unique edition of the "Bruises" single artwork, along with a "Listening Room Curation Token" that will allow them to curate four unique items to be included in Annika's upcoming virtual experience listening room launching in January 2023. 