New York R&B Singer Nikki Taylor Returns With Sensational Music Video For "Fake Luv"

www.instagram.com/nikkitaylorvibe New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After dropping her latest single, "Fake Luv", last month, US recording artist Nikki Taylor (aka Nikki Taylor Vibe) from Manhattan has just returned with the track's stunning music video. Filmed in NY and directed by KZA, it complements the track perfectly and sees Nikki reflecting on the past.Elaborating further, Nikki says, "I find myself reflecting on my past relationship wondering if it was ever really real. The video shows flashbacks of me and my love interest as I continue onward with my life and my journey of self-reflection and finding my self-worth. I question if I've been told conflicting stories and if they faked being in luv?""Fake Luv" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://foundation-media.ffm.to/fakeluv.www.instagram.com/nikkitaylorvibe



