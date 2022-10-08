Acclaimed Singer And Producer Niia Releases Live At Public Records EP Via Offair Records



PUBLIC RECORDS is a multi-faceted music venue, performance space, and restaurant built within a historic building on the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn. Founded with a mission to create a space that drove creative energy and fostered community, Public Records was designed with clear intention and the utmost care. Their mission is echoed across their artist bookings, culinary choices, and creative partnerships.



Nov 17 - Yokohama, Japan @ Billboard Live New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, critically-acclaimed singer and producer Niia releases her Live at Public Records EP due out October 7 via experimental label OFFAIR. The EP follows her highly-praised meditative album OFFAIR: Mouthful of Salt, where she took solace in an organic process of minimal instrumentation and jazz improvisation.Niia also announces three shows in Asia, beginning in Tokyo at Billboard Live on November 14.The project celebrates the partnership between OFFAIR and Public Records, bringing groundbreaking, phone-free experiences to Brooklyn, having featured artists like Niia, Moses Sumney, Angel Olsen, Raphael Saadiq, Helado Negro and more.OFFAIR Records is a joint venture between Universal Music and Versus Creative globally distributed by Universal Music and Virgin Music Label + Artist Services. With a community of established artists exploring beyond their familiar sonic territories, OFFAIR's series of releases will bring instrumental and experimental soundtracks to listener-specific environments, mental spaces and shared universal moments. The mission of OFFAIR co-founders Rishi Shah and Nate Auerbach is to create deeper experiences through music. OFFAIR is building a brand, community, and distribution system together with their partners at UMC and Virgin Music to drive intentional listening, supported by special events, partnerships and more.PUBLIC RECORDS is a multi-faceted music venue, performance space, and restaurant built within a historic building on the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn. Founded with a mission to create a space that drove creative energy and fostered community, Public Records was designed with clear intention and the utmost care. Their mission is echoed across their artist bookings, culinary choices, and creative partnerships.SELECT CRITICAL PRAISE FOR NIIA:"Soul that melts" - New York Times"Pop sensation" - Vogue"Sultry, heart-melting" - TOP40-CHARTS"Supremely gifted singer…hypnotising" - i-D"Niia has character and musical dexterity in abundance" - Clash2022 TOUR DATES:Nov 14 - Tokyo, Japan @ Billboard LiveNov 17 - Yokohama, Japan @ Billboard Live



