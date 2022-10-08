Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/10/2022

Acclaimed Singer And Producer Niia Releases Live At Public Records EP Via Offair Records

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
288 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
124 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
195 entries in 21 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
173 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
228 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
465 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
231 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
665 entries in 28 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
171 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, critically-acclaimed singer and producer Niia releases her Live at Public Records EP due out October 7 via experimental label OFFAIR. The EP follows her highly-praised meditative album OFFAIR: Mouthful of Salt, where she took solace in an organic process of minimal instrumentation and jazz improvisation.
Niia also announces three shows in Asia, beginning in Tokyo at Billboard Live on November 14.

The project celebrates the partnership between OFFAIR and Public Records, bringing groundbreaking, phone-free experiences to Brooklyn, having featured artists like Niia, Moses Sumney, Angel Olsen, Raphael Saadiq, Helado Negro and more.

OFFAIR Records is a joint venture between Universal Music and Versus Creative globally distributed by Universal Music and Virgin Music Label + Artist Services. With a community of established artists exploring beyond their familiar sonic territories, OFFAIR's series of releases will bring instrumental and experimental soundtracks to listener-specific environments, mental spaces and shared universal moments. The mission of OFFAIR co-founders Rishi Shah and Nate Auerbach is to create deeper experiences through music. OFFAIR is building a brand, community, and distribution system together with their partners at UMC and Virgin Music to drive intentional listening, supported by special events, partnerships and more.

PUBLIC RECORDS is a multi-faceted music venue, performance space, and restaurant built within a historic building on the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn. Founded with a mission to create a space that drove creative energy and fostered community, Public Records was designed with clear intention and the utmost care. Their mission is echoed across their artist bookings, culinary choices, and creative partnerships.

SELECT CRITICAL PRAISE FOR NIIA:
"Soul that melts" - New York Times
"Pop sensation" - Vogue
"Sultry, heart-melting" - TOP40-CHARTS
"Supremely gifted singer…hypnotising" - i-D
"Niia has character and musical dexterity in abundance" - Clash

2022 TOUR DATES:
Nov 14 - Tokyo, Japan @ Billboard Live
Nov 17 - Yokohama, Japan @ Billboard Live






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0113780 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013670921325684 secs