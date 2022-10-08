Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/10/2022

Nina Simone Feeling Good (Austin Millz Remix) Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
134 entries in 25 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
196 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
291 entries in 22 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
172 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
174 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
233 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
466 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
241 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
673 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nina Simone's legendary song "Feeling Good" is reenvisioned by in-demand DJ and Producer Austin Millz. Remixed by the Harlem raised musician the "Feeling Good (Austin Millz Remix)" gained popularity via Tik Tok and Instagram surpassing over two billion views and now by popular demand available across all digital service providers.

Austin Millz has garnered notoriety across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for his genre-blending mash ups and his remix of "Feeling Good" succinctly showcases his signature hit-making mixing of genres.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103159 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020792484283447 secs