Nina Simone Feeling Good (Austin Millz Remix) Out Now





Austin Millz has garnered notoriety across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for his genre-blending mash ups and his remix of " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nina Simone's legendary song " Feeling Good " is reenvisioned by in-demand DJ and Producer Austin Millz. Remixed by the Harlem raised musician the "Feeling Good (Austin Millz Remix)" gained popularity via Tik Tok and Instagram surpassing over two billion views and now by popular demand available across all digital service providers.Austin Millz has garnered notoriety across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for his genre-blending mash ups and his remix of " Feeling Good " succinctly showcases his signature hit-making mixing of genres.



