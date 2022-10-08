Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 08/10/2022

Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe) Out October 21, 2022

Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe) Out October 21, 2022

Hot Songs Around The World

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
295 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
220 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
218 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
109 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
188 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
652 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
282 entries in 22 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
461 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 21, Norah Jones will release I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe), a newly expanded 24-track edition of the 9-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist's beloved 2021 holiday album, a delightful and comforting collection of timeless seasonal favourites and affecting originals. The Deluxe edition features 11 additional songs including bonus tracks and live performances, as well as a brand-new studio recording of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" which was released today as a digital single. I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe) is available for pre-order now on 2-LP black, gold, or red vinyl, CD, or digital download.

"When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head," Norah explained. "They were all about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. Then there are all the classics that have that special nostalgia that can hit you no matter who or where you are in life. It was hard to narrow down, but I picked favourite classics that I knew I could make my own."

The album's release last year found Norah performing songs including her original "Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)," the Chipmunks' "Christmas Don't Be Late," and Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" everywhere from Rockefeller Center and the White House to Disneyland and the top of the Empire State Building. In fact, five of the additional tracks included on the Deluxe edition were taken from that remarkable live performance atop the iconic New York City skyscraper where Norah was joined by bassist Gus Seyffert, drummer Brian Blade, and vocalist Sasha Dobson.

The original studio album was produced by Leon Michels and features an excellent cast of musicians including Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason on trombone, and Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion, and more.

The track listing for I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe) is as follows:
Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)
Christmas Don't Be Late
Christmas Glow
White Christmas
Christmastime
Blue Christmas
It's Only Christmas Once A Year
You're Not Alone
Winter Wonderland
A Holiday With You
Run Rudolph Run
Christmas Time Is Here
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
Last Month Of the Year
I'll Be Home For Christmas
The Christmas Waltz
O Holy Night
I Dream Of Christmas
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Christmas in My Soul / Christmastime (Live From The Empire State Building)
Run Rudolph Run (Live From The Empire State Building)
Blue Christmas (Live From The Empire State Building)
You're Not Alone (Live From The Empire State Building)
Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones) (Live From The Empire State Building)

Norah Jones has been a steady voice of warmth and reassurance since her cozy 2002 debut album Come Away With Me, which marked its 20th Anniversary in 2022 with a Super Deluxe Edition, became a familiar musical companion for millions of people around the world. Jones' self-described "moody little record" introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner, sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album 'Til We Meet Again (2021), and her holiday album I Dream Of Christmas (2021)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper. The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Outkast, and Herbie Hancock. In 2018, Jones began releasing a series of singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Thomas Bartlett, Tarriona Tank Ball, Rodrigo Amarante, and Brian Blade, some of which were compiled on the 2019 singles collection Begin Again. Jones recently launched her own podcast Norah Jones Is Playing Along, each episode of which features her sitting down with one of her favorite musicians for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099461 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011096000671387 secs