Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe) Out October 21, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On October 21, Norah Jones
will release I Dream
Of Christmas (Deluxe), a newly expanded 24-track edition of the 9-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist's beloved 2021 holiday album, a delightful and comforting collection of timeless seasonal favourites and affecting originals. The Deluxe
edition features 11 additional songs including bonus tracks and live performances, as well as a brand-new studio recording of "Have Yourself A Merry Little
Christmas" which was released today as a digital single. I Dream
Of Christmas (Deluxe) is available for pre-order now on 2-LP black, gold, or red vinyl, CD, or digital download.
"When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head," Norah explained. "They were all about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. Then there are all the classics that have that special nostalgia that can hit you no matter who or where you are in life. It was hard to narrow down, but I picked favourite classics that I knew I could make my own."
The album's release last year found Norah performing songs including her original "Christmas Calling
(Jolly Jones)," the Chipmunks' "Christmas Don't Be Late," and Irving Berlin's "White Christmas
" everywhere from Rockefeller
Center and the White House to Disneyland and the top of the Empire State
Building. In fact, five of the additional tracks included on the Deluxe
edition were taken from that remarkable live performance atop the iconic New York City skyscraper where Norah was joined by bassist Gus Seyffert, drummer Brian Blade, and vocalist Sasha
Dobson.
The original studio album was produced by Leon Michels and features an excellent cast of musicians including Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason
on trombone, and Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion, and more.
The track listing for I Dream
Of Christmas (Deluxe) is as follows:
Christmas Calling
(Jolly Jones)
Christmas Don't Be Late
Christmas Glow
White Christmas
Christmastime
Blue Christmas
It's Only Christmas Once A Year
You're Not Alone
Winter Wonderland
A Holiday With You
Run Rudolph Run
Christmas Time Is Here
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
Last Month Of the Year
I'll Be Home For Christmas
The Christmas Waltz
O Holy Night
I Dream
Of Christmas
Have Yourself a Merry Little
Christmas
Christmas in My Soul / Christmastime (Live From The Empire State
Building)
Run Rudolph Run (Live From The Empire State
Building)
Blue Christmas (Live From The Empire State
Building)
You're Not Alone (Live From The Empire State
Building)
Christmas Calling
(Jolly Jones) (Live From The Empire State
Building)
Norah Jones
has been a steady voice of warmth and reassurance since her cozy 2002 debut album Come Away With Me, which marked its 20th Anniversary in 2022 with a Super Deluxe
Edition, became a familiar musical companion for millions of people around the world. Jones' self-described "moody little record" introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner, sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late
(2007), The Fall (2009), Little
Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album 'Til We Meet Again (2021), and her holiday album I Dream
Of Christmas (2021)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little
Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha
Dobson and Catherine Popper. The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones
showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Outkast, and Herbie Hancock. In 2018, Jones began releasing a series of singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Thomas
Bartlett, Tarriona Tank Ball, Rodrigo Amarante, and Brian Blade, some of which were compiled on the 2019 singles collection Begin Again. Jones recently launched her own podcast Norah Jones
Is Playing Along, each episode of which features her sitting down with one of her favorite musicians for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation.