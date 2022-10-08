Darryl Jones: In The Blood - A Look Into The Life + Career Of The Legendary Bass Player



Eric Hamburg produced the films NIXON and ANY GIVEN SUNDAY with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Darryl Jones: In The Blood - a look into the life and career of the legendary bass player who replaced Bill Wyman in the Rolling Stones - is out today in select theaters and available via Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Eric Hamburg in his directorial debut, Darryl Jones' story has never been told like this, examining different aspects of his life: from race, music, and politics to growing up on the south side of Chicago, all of which play an essential role for him as an activist and musician. Darryl Jones: In the Blood features interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts in one of his last filmed interviews.For more information and streaming options go to: https://greenwichentertainment.com/film/darryl-jones-in-the-blood/Darryl Jones: In The Blood is the story of a young black man, born and raised on the South Side of Chicago in the 1960's, who followed his dreams to become one of the world's most sought-after musicians. Jones started his career gigging around Chicago after college for a few years, which led to him getting a call from Miles Davis, his musical muse that taught him to listen deeply and to let the music be his guide - lessons Jones still carries with him today. After joining Davis at the age of 21, Jones goes on to play with other legends like Herbie Hancock, Sting, Peter Gabriel, and Madonna, eventually finding home as bassist for the Rolling Stones, all shown in the film via montage. We also hear from other musicians and friends and see archival footage of his tenure with the Stones, as well as musings about Jones and praise for his rock-solid groove.Credits:Directed by Eric HamburgProduced by Eric Hamburg, Joe LosurdoExecutive Producers Darryl Jones, Dan Braun, Rick English, Herbert WeltlerAssociate Producers, Masaki Uemura, Prentice MartinWritten by Eric Hamburg, Joe LosurdoEdited by Joe LosurdoPost Production Engineer Randy EmataPrincipal Photography Joe Losurdo, Rick EnglishOriginal Score by Darryl JonesScore Co-Producer Myron ChandlerPoster Design by Christina TillmanPoster Photograph by Greg VorobiovAdditional Photographs by J BouquetAWARDS & FESTIVALS:OXFORD INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL - BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATUREOJAI FILM FESTIVALROME INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVALEric Hamburg produced the films NIXON and ANY GIVEN SUNDAY with Oliver Stone, and the documentary THE LAST DAYS OF KENNEDY AND KING. He also directed the documentary PREVENTING GENOCIDE. He recently produced a mini-series about Watergate for CNN, and the new documentary NUCLEAR with Oliver Stone. He is also a former speechwriter for Senator John Kerry. He is a lifelong Rolling Stones fan.



