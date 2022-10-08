Darryl Jones: In The Blood - A Look Into The Life + Career Of The Legendary Bass Player

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Darryl Jones: In The Blood - a look into the life and career of the legendary bass player who replaced Bill Wyman in the Rolling Stones
- is out today in select theaters and available via Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Eric Hamburg in his directorial debut, Darryl Jones' story has never been told like this, examining different aspects of his life: from race, music, and politics to growing up on the south side of Chicago, all of which play an essential role for him as an activist and musician. Darryl Jones: In the Blood features interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts in one of his last filmed interviews.
For more information and streaming options go to: https://greenwichentertainment.com/film/darryl-jones-in-the-blood/
Darryl Jones: In The Blood is the story of a young black man, born and raised on the South Side of Chicago
in the 1960's, who followed his dreams to become one of the world's most sought-after musicians. Jones started his career gigging around Chicago
after college for a few years, which led to him getting a call from Miles Davis, his musical muse that taught him to listen deeply and to let the music be his guide - lessons Jones still carries with him today. After joining Davis at the age of 21, Jones goes on to play with other legends like Herbie Hancock, Sting, Peter
Gabriel, and Madonna, eventually finding home as bassist for the Rolling Stones, all shown in the film via montage. We also hear from other musicians and friends and see archival footage of his tenure with the Stones, as well as musings about Jones and praise for his rock-solid groove.
Credits:
Directed by Eric Hamburg
Produced by Eric Hamburg, Joe Losurdo
Executive Producers Darryl Jones, Dan Braun, Rick English, Herbert Weltler
Associate Producers, Masaki Uemura, Prentice Martin
Written by Eric Hamburg, Joe Losurdo
Edited by Joe Losurdo
Post Production Engineer Randy Emata
Principal Photography Joe Losurdo, Rick English
Original Score by Darryl Jones
Score Co-Producer Myron
Chandler
Poster Design by Christina
Tillman
Poster Photograph by Greg Vorobiov
Additional Photographs by J Bouquet
AWARDS & FESTIVALS:
OXFORD INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL - BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
OJAI FILM FESTIVAL
ROME INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL
Eric Hamburg produced the films NIXON and ANY GIVEN SUNDAY with Oliver
Stone, and the documentary THE LAST DAYS OF KENNEDY AND KING. He also directed the documentary PREVENTING GENOCIDE. He recently produced a mini-series about Watergate for CNN, and the new documentary NUCLEAR with Oliver
Stone. He is also a former speechwriter for Senator John Kerry. He is a lifelong Rolling Stones
fan.