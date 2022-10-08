Shaboozey's Bold, Genre-Melding Statement LP "Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Virginia-bred, genre-blending artist Shaboozey unveils his bold statement LP Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die (out via EMPIRE). The young artist continues to pave a musical path all his own, combining elements of hip-hop, country, trap, and Americana, proving why Billboard described the multi-hyphenate as a "melting pot of sounds." Shaboozey's primary goal when establishing his sound was to cut through the noise and create something purely his own.



Shaboozey on his new album: "Being from Virginia, I wanted to pay homage to my environment. A lot of Virginians shy away from what Virginia is about - a lot of outdoors, camping, hunting, and farming. I wanted to bridge the gap between that and hip-hop and to see how I could give Virginia its own identity. I want to champion a Virginia sound. I feel that Virginia needs space for its own sound. It's all about creating a culture."



﻿Take a dive into Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die: from the politic-tackling "Tall Boy" - that traverses topics of gender inequality, while masterfully mixing country and rap with memorable melodic choruses - to the drill hi-hat and 808 punctuated "Gas!," this new LP is sure to be an amalgamative offering to every listener.



Praise for Shaboozey:

"Fusing country, drill, and trap, Shaboozey's new single "Gas!" is a melting pot of sounds. The Virginia rapper ventures to the wild wild west to race cars and channel his inner cowboy for the eclectic track." - Billboard

"Multifaceted musician Shaboozey tastefully combines hip-hop and country. Shaboozey's bars are fast and structured with a sophisticated rhythm" - Earmilk

"If you're looking for a perfected blend of alt-country and hip hop, look no further than Shaboozey… He manages to take a classic country, bar-drinking narrative and elevate it with a modern, experimental edge - a feat many others have tried with varied success. [He] hits it out of the park with a layered soundscape." - The Boot



Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die Tracklist:

Rodeo World Champion

Tall Boy

My Love

The Ballad of Belt Buckle Bill (feat. Powers Pleasant)

GAS!

Sticks and Stones

All Men Die (Freestyle)

Sick as Hell

Beverly Hills

Dead Opps (Interlude)

Hanging High (feat. RMR)Snake

Why Can't Love Be The Reason

Why Can't Cowboys Cry?



Rising multi-media artist Shaboozey intends to build his own world. Determined to carve his own lane in the Alt-Country / Hip-Hop space; he crafts a sound that pays homage to a cast of traditional Western influences, such as Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, while looking into the future of what the two genres have yet to introduce.

Remaining true to his Virginia roots, Shaboozey hopes to continue the region's long-standing tradition of producing some of the most prolific creatives of the new millennium. This time through elevating the scope of contemporary hip-hop and introducing a modern Americana culture to a global audience.



