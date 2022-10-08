Brandon Davis Takes Life In Stride On New Single "I Can Wait"





Davis opens the track looking back at his 10-year-old self aspiring to be like his father, who once opened for



While his dreams of opening for





Fri., Oct. 7 | The Vixen | McHenry, IL

Sat., Oct. 8 | Grogans Riverfront | Madison, NC

Fri., Oct. 14 | Tumbleweed Dance Hall | Stillwater, OK

Sat., Oct. 15 | The Blue: Zip Line and Farm | Mena, AR

Fri., Oct. 28 | Pathfinder Park | Florence, CO. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brandon Davis (Big Yellow Dog Music), who amassed millions of fans by way of his impromptu singing videos on TikTok earlier this year, shares his newest single "I Can Wait," a song about patience in life's plans and appreciating where you're at on the path of dream-chasing.Davis opens the track looking back at his 10-year-old self aspiring to be like his father, who once opened for Garth Brooks on tour in 1988. Rather than rush those goals, he slows down to take stock of what he has - a wife, four children and a life to be proud of - on a song that reminds listeners of the importance of gratitude. Sonically, Davis' sound draws on influences of traditional and '90s country.While his dreams of opening for Garth Brooks and playing on the Grand Ole Opry stage are still in front of him, Davis' passionate fans have helped him sell out shows across the country and he was personally invited by Tim McGraw to join McGraw's 2022 Tour this summer. Now, he is wrapping up his own Step by Step Tour. For tickets and more information, visit brandondavismusic.com. Brandon Davis on Tour:Fri., Oct. 7 | The Vixen | McHenry, ILSat., Oct. 8 | Grogans Riverfront | Madison, NCFri., Oct. 14 | Tumbleweed Dance Hall | Stillwater, OKSat., Oct. 15 | The Blue: Zip Line and Farm | Mena, ARFri., Oct. 28 | Pathfinder Park | Florence, CO.



