Pop / Rock 08/10/2022

Meghan Patrick Channels Upcoming Nuptials In "My Left Hand (Wedding Version)," Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riser House Records' Meghan Patrick shares the new wedding version of fan-favorite "My Left Hand" today (10.7). Fit to walk down the aisle or feature in a first dance, Patrick strips down her romantic song to feature a piano and a strings section, complementing her powerhouse vocals and providing a beautifully simple tribute to her future husband, fellow country hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny — who also accompanies her throughout the song on background vocals.

Originally written by Patrick alongside Heather Morgan and Thomas Salter, "My Left Hand" (out 5.20) reveals a more heartfelt side to the singer, while also maintaining her signature rough and rowdy roots through rebellious lyricism that showcases her unique personality. The song quickly became a massive hit on TikTok, garnering over 15 million views after Patrick previewed the song on her page last fall.

"Seeing the way 'My Left Hand' has resonated with so many people has been amazing," says Patrick. "I've loved seeing the videos people post of their own engagements using the song, and even some weddings. With my own wedding coming so soon, we decided we wanted to give everyone a 'wedding version' and really strip it down to just piano and some strings. To know that people have been using my song for such a huge milestone in their life meant the world to me, and I hope this version is as special to my listeners as it is to me."

Patrick has been busy planning her trip down the aisle, which will take place later this month. Fans can look forward to seeing previews of the special night, as well as some new music to come. For more information, visit meghanpatrickmusic.com.






