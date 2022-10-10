Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/10/2022

Singer/Songwriter And Actress Eliza Bennett Releases Single "Visit Me In Georgia"

Hot Songs Around The World

Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
463 entries in 26 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
224 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
226 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
119 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
660 entries in 28 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
190 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
284 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer-songwriter, and British actress Eliza Bennett has released her new single "Visit Me in Georgia" out now. The beautifully haunting track is available on all digital and streaming platforms. Written by Bennett and produced by Andy Mak and Thom Mak, "Visit Me in Georgia" is an extremely personal song about the long distance relationship that Bennett and her husband faced while she was filming in Atlanta. Bennett's soulful voice with only piano chords behind it beautifully captures the universal feeling of loneliness and yearning to reunite with the one you love.

The accompanying music video, out today, was directed by actress Elizabeth Gillies, Bennett's DYNASTY co-star. Bennett's husband, James, also appears in the music video which was shot in Georgia and is a tribute to their long distance love. The video features Bennett both solo and then again in a dreamier state with her partner by her side. Bennett says "I wrote this song when I was spending months in Atlanta alone; in a cold hotel room and didn't know a soul. I would explore the city and text him about all the parts he would have liked, so I love that I have this gorgeous visual now to go with the song. "

In August, Bennett released "Hate to Love You," the first track off of her upcoming EP titled "Late Twenties," which will feature 5 tracks written by her that encompass the cornerstones of her last decade. Bennett is no stranger to the music scene having built up a music library of her own, including the song "My Declaration" for the soundtrack of 2008's Inkheart (in which she starred opposite Brendan Fraser) and the single "Metal Heart" in 2020, to name a few.

Bennett recently starred in the final season of the CW series DYNASTY, which streams internationally on Netflix and is currently one of the streamers Top 10 TV shows in the US. Bennett can also be seen in Netflix's dark comedy Do Revenge directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. She is currently in production in the UK on Paramount +'s drama series SEXY BEAST.
"Visit Me in Georgia" marks the second single off of her Bennett's upcoming EP which will be released in 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0114460 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017402172088623 secs