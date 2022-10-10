Singer/Songwriter And Actress Eliza Bennett Releases Single "Visit Me In Georgia"





"Visit Me in Georgia" marks the second single off of her Bennett's upcoming EP which will be released in 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer-songwriter, and British actress Eliza Bennett has released her new single "Visit Me in Georgia" out now. The beautifully haunting track is available on all digital and streaming platforms. Written by Bennett and produced by Andy Mak and Thom Mak, "Visit Me in Georgia" is an extremely personal song about the long distance relationship that Bennett and her husband faced while she was filming in Atlanta. Bennett's soulful voice with only piano chords behind it beautifully captures the universal feeling of loneliness and yearning to reunite with the one you love.The accompanying music video, out today, was directed by actress Elizabeth Gillies, Bennett's DYNASTY co-star. Bennett's husband, James, also appears in the music video which was shot in Georgia and is a tribute to their long distance love. The video features Bennett both solo and then again in a dreamier state with her partner by her side. Bennett says "I wrote this song when I was spending months in Atlanta alone; in a cold hotel room and didn't know a soul. I would explore the city and text him about all the parts he would have liked, so I love that I have this gorgeous visual now to go with the song. "In August, Bennett released "Hate to Love You," the first track off of her upcoming EP titled "Late Twenties," which will feature 5 tracks written by her that encompass the cornerstones of her last decade. Bennett is no stranger to the music scene having built up a music library of her own, including the song "My Declaration" for the soundtrack of 2008's Inkheart (in which she starred opposite Brendan Fraser) and the single "Metal Heart" in 2020, to name a few.Bennett recently starred in the final season of the CW series DYNASTY, which streams internationally on Netflix and is currently one of the streamers Top 10 TV shows in the US. Bennett can also be seen in Netflix's dark comedy Do Revenge directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. She is currently in production in the UK on Paramount +'s drama series SEXY BEAST."Visit Me in Georgia" marks the second single off of her Bennett's upcoming EP which will be released in 2023.



