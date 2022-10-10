Filipa Releases New Music Video For "No Words"





When communication happens through body language and exchanged glances; when you know a person so well and know what they are thinking without much being said; when you are so in love with and captivated by another person that this energy takes over and nothing else matters. " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Filipa is back with a new music video for her single " No Words ". The music video tries to encapsulate just that chemistry and sensuality in a deliberate and simple montage-performance style!About the song, she comments "This song was inspired by the intense chemistry and natural connection that can exist between lovers and that quite literally needs "no words".When communication happens through body language and exchanged glances; when you know a person so well and know what they are thinking without much being said; when you are so in love with and captivated by another person that this energy takes over and nothing else matters. "



