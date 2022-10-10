Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/10/2022

Filipa Releases New Music Video For "No Words"

Hot Songs Around The World

Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
463 entries in 26 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
224 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
226 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
119 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
660 entries in 28 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
190 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
284 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Filipa is back with a new music video for her single "No Words". The music video tries to encapsulate just that chemistry and sensuality in a deliberate and simple montage-performance style!

About the song, she comments "This song was inspired by the intense chemistry and natural connection that can exist between lovers and that quite literally needs "no words".
When communication happens through body language and exchanged glances; when you know a person so well and know what they are thinking without much being said; when you are so in love with and captivated by another person that this energy takes over and nothing else matters. "






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0109961 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022239685058594 secs