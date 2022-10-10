Medieval Dynasty Is Getting A Co-op Mode





Since the release of Medieval Dynasty, Render Cube has continuously worked on additional content to expand the game for the loyal community and enhance the game experience with more features - most recently, the fully functional windmill as a technical achievement of the Middle Ages as well as the "Birds And Trophies" update, which makes the open world even more lively.



With the new roadmap, numerous highlights await players, first and foremost of course the co-operative game mode, which has been at the top of many fans' wish lists since the launch of the title. Further details on this highly anticipated way to play Medieval Dynasty will be published in the coming weeks and months.



But until the current update cycle's finale is heralded with the co-op mode, there are still a few more important milestones readied for Medieval Dynasty. These include the "Heir Update", which will add even more depth to the impressive dynasty feature, as well as the console versions of the survival hit. More information on these will also be made available in the coming months.



Of course, Render Cube's content updates do not end with the option to settle and survive together in the Middle Ages. While the focus is fully set on the current roadmap, the collection of ideas for further updates is filled to the brim - also thanks to the wishes expressed by the strong and loyal community.



Features:

Beautiful and realistic open world 3D landscape with state-of-the-art graphics

Full 4 seasons with day/night cycle and realistic weather conditions



18 different buildings with various levels from hay shacks to full stone mansions

Over 60 pieces of equipment to craft, including weapons, tools, furniture and clothing

Realistic wildlife interaction with plenty of different animals such as wolves, wild boars, deer, rabbits and others

All activities will impact on food, water, health and endurance status

Detailed skill tree for individual character development

Unique events and decisions with direct impact on gameplay

Dynasty reputation system triggering events with the king

Quests, trade and economy, sandbox option, social connections to NPCs and many more



Based in Łódź, Poland, Render is a small team of 20 game enthusiasts aiming to create artistic content of the highest quality for game projects across all major platforms.

Together with Toplitz Productions, Render Cube are hard at work on their most ambitious project yet - the historical sandbox life- and survival sim Medieval Dynasty, which quickly became an enormous critical and commercial success after launch.

