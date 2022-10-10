Dreaming Of Islands Releases Self-Titled Album





In their own words:

The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish duo Dreaming of Islands create slow building Trip Hop vibes along with moody Post Rock guitars and hauntingly beautiful lead vocals, making their self titled debut album a must hear. If you dig Massive Attack, Mogwai & Mazzy Star then you'll love these guys.

In their own words:

The music has been a light through dark days and also an endless source of frustration and the songs are truly a labour of love. The music is about longing, frustration, relationships and such things. It's all recorded in our bedroom / living room much to the chagrin of our neighbors. We started making music together 4 years ago. Magnus bought his first Casio-sampler when he was 12 years old and has been making beats and music in various constellations. Ida has been singing since childhood and gigging around the south of Sweden music scene with a choir, as a backing singer with a punk band and in piano bars singing The Velvet Underground.




