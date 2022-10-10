Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 10/10/2022

Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release 7-Inch Record "Okay Photography"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in 2014, Boss' Daughter is one of the hardest working bands in the underground punk scene. They've played over 400 shows across seven countries, with major headlining and underground acts like Rise Against, Pennywise, Jeff Rosenstock, The Ataris, PEARS, Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and many more.

Simmering in punk, they create their own undefinable sound with harmonizing gang vocals, haunted screams, catchy melodies, and a thrashing, crusty edge, all topped with a sprinkling of horns. One thing's for sure, Boss' Daughter is on a mission to make sure everyone is having a good time.

The group started as Fox's solo project but quickly blossomed into a trio-with Chris Fox, Danny Paul, Jamie Locks, and occasionally John Underwood on horns for live shows. They released their debut album, Songs are Songs, in 2015 and followed up with 2016's Sleep EP.

For the next couple of years the band constantly toured, playing everywhere from bars to large venues and festivals including Montreal's Pouzza Fest, Ironfest, and Florida's The Fest, which they've played the past four years in a row. The boys have also appeared on Bridge City Sessions and Reno's own, Worst Little Podcast.

Their most recent releases include two 7" records, 2019's Ace of BAC/DC b/w Built Up To This, and 2021's Old Friends four-way split 7" on Iron Fest Records.

Having recently signed with SBÄM Records, a new full-length album is finished and is slated for release in the coming year. To tied fans over they've released a two-song 7" 'Okay Photography' which is out now.

Upcoming shows:
10/8 - Reno, NV - 40 Mile Saloon - OffBeat Festival
10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
10/12 - Ft. Collins, CO - Surfside 7
10/15 - Denver, CO - East Fax Tap
10/16 - Omaha, NE - Dr. Jack's Drinkery
10/17 - Des Moines, IA - Bogg's Hull Ave. Tavern
10/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Palmer's
10/23 - Memphis, TN - Lamplighter Lounge
10/25 - Tallahassee, FL - The Bark
10/26 - Orlando, FL - Henao
10/27 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive (Acoustic)
10/30 - Gainesville, FL - Vecinos - THE FEST
11/11 - Newport, KY - South Gate House Revival - Iron Fest

https://bossdaughter.com
https://facebook.com/bossdaughter
https://instagram.com/bossdaughter
https://twitter.com/bossdaughterreno
https://youtube.com/bossdaughtereno






