Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release 7-Inch Record "Okay Photography"





Simmering in punk, they create their own undefinable sound with harmonizing gang vocals, haunted screams, catchy melodies, and a thrashing, crusty edge, all topped with a sprinkling of horns. One thing's for sure, Boss' Daughter is on a mission to make sure everyone is having a good time.



The group started as Fox's solo project but quickly blossomed into a trio-with Chris Fox,



For the next couple of years the band constantly toured, playing everywhere from bars to large venues and festivals including Montreal's Pouzza Fest, Ironfest, and Florida's The Fest, which they've played the past four years in a row. The boys have also appeared on Bridge City Sessions and Reno's own, Worst



Their most recent releases include two 7" records, 2019's Ace of BAC/DC b/w Built Up To This, and 2021's Old



Having recently signed with SBÄM Records, a new full-length album is finished and is slated for release in the coming year. To tied fans over they've released a two-song 7" 'Okay Photography' which is out now.



Upcoming shows:

10/8 - Reno, NV - 40 Mile Saloon - OffBeat Festival

10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

10/12 - Ft. Collins, CO - Surfside 7

10/15 - Denver, CO - East Fax Tap

10/16 - Omaha, NE - Dr. Jack's Drinkery

10/17 - Des Moines, IA - Bogg's Hull Ave. Tavern

10/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Palmer's

10/23 - Memphis, TN - Lamplighter Lounge

10/25 - Tallahassee, FL - The Bark

10/26 - Orlando, FL - Henao

10/27 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive (Acoustic)

10/30 - Gainesville, FL - Vecinos - THE FEST

11/11 - Newport, KY - South Gate House Revival - Iron Fest



https://bossdaughter.com

https://facebook.com/bossdaughter

https://instagram.com/bossdaughter

https://twitter.com/bossdaughterreno

https://youtube.com/bossdaughtereno New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in 2014, Boss' Daughter is one of the hardest working bands in the underground punk scene. They've played over 400 shows across seven countries, with major headlining and underground acts like Rise Against, Pennywise, Jeff Rosenstock, The Ataris, PEARS, Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and many more.Simmering in punk, they create their own undefinable sound with harmonizing gang vocals, haunted screams, catchy melodies, and a thrashing, crusty edge, all topped with a sprinkling of horns. One thing's for sure, Boss' Daughter is on a mission to make sure everyone is having a good time.The group started as Fox's solo project but quickly blossomed into a trio-with Chris Fox, Danny Paul, Jamie Locks, and occasionally John Underwood on horns for live shows. They released their debut album, Songs are Songs, in 2015 and followed up with 2016's Sleep EP.For the next couple of years the band constantly toured, playing everywhere from bars to large venues and festivals including Montreal's Pouzza Fest, Ironfest, and Florida's The Fest, which they've played the past four years in a row. The boys have also appeared on Bridge City Sessions and Reno's own, Worst Little Podcast.Their most recent releases include two 7" records, 2019's Ace of BAC/DC b/w Built Up To This, and 2021's Old Friends four-way split 7" on Iron Fest Records.Having recently signed with SBÄM Records, a new full-length album is finished and is slated for release in the coming year. To tied fans over they've released a two-song 7" 'Okay Photography' which is out now.Upcoming shows:10/8 - Reno, NV - 40 Mile Saloon - OffBeat Festival10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon10/12 - Ft. Collins, CO - Surfside 710/15 - Denver, CO - East Fax Tap10/16 - Omaha, NE - Dr. Jack's Drinkery10/17 - Des Moines, IA - Bogg's Hull Ave. Tavern10/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Palmer's10/23 - Memphis, TN - Lamplighter Lounge10/25 - Tallahassee, FL - The Bark10/26 - Orlando, FL - Henao10/27 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive (Acoustic)10/30 - Gainesville, FL - Vecinos - THE FEST11/11 - Newport, KY - South Gate House Revival - Iron Festhttps://bossdaughter.comhttps://facebook.com/bossdaughterhttps://instagram.com/bossdaughterhttps://twitter.com/bossdaughterrenohttps://youtube.com/bossdaughtereno



