Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners' Self-Titled Debut Album Out Now

www.instagram.com/gingerwildheartthesinners New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners have released their debut album, via Wicked Cool Records. Their self-titled LP is an energetic album that celebrates rock'n'roll and as Ginger explains it is in "the spirit of the music that we all collectively love, from childhood to the present day. Little Feat, The Allman Brothers, Wilco, The Band, Creedence, The Jayhawks, Lone Justice, Jason & the Scorchers, Georgia Satellites, Status Quo, The Stones…from roots country to rock n roll and Americana."Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners were formed in August 2019 when Ginger joined forces with Neil Ivison and Nick Lyndon from the band Stone Mountain Sinners. The lineup was completed with drummer Shane Dixon (Tri-City Fanfare) and as Ginger explains "Me and The Sinners met for the very first time in the studio, in preparation for recording an album together. We figured out that if we can't get along with each other then the music would be ultimately worthless. So we went to the pub and got drunk together. The next morning the music started flowing with ease. This is the sound of friendship."The album was recorded at Mwnci studios in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with Dave Draper producing.The LP kicks off with their first single "Wasted Times," which sets the tone for an album of pure rock n roll, peppered with country touches. The listener will find a further seven original songs, including "Lately, Always" plus two covers: "Dirty Water" by Status Quo and "Six Years Gone" by Georgia Satellites', the first song Ginger wanted to play with the band back when this was just an idea. "I became a bit obsessed with the song while in LA for Lemmy's funeral, and carried it around in my heart from then until we all congregated at the studio."There is a refreshingly familiar sound to every one of the songs on the album and it is a masterclass in how to write melodies that pull the heartstrings.Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners' essential debut is available here: https://orcd.co/gingersinners.To celebrate the release of the Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners album, the band will be playing ten UK shows, starting at Bannermans in Edinburgh on 18th October and finishing on 30th October at The Hare & Hounds in Birmingham. Tickets available now at https://www.facebook.com/gingersinners.Upcoming October UK tour dates:Tues 18th EDINBURGH BannermansWeds 19th NEWCASTLE RiversideThurs 20th HUDDERSFIELD The ParishSat 22nd CARDIFF The GlobeSun 23rd PLYMOUTH The JunctionTues 25th LONDON Bush HallWeds 26th NORWICH BrickmakersThurs 27th PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood RoomsSat 29th CHESTER Live RoomsSun 30th BIRMINGHAM Hare & HoundsGinger & The Sinners album track listing1 Wasted Times.2 That Smile.3 Footprints in the Sand.4 Lately, Always.5 Dirty Water.6 Work In Progress.7 Breakout.8 Six Years Gone.9 Not the Staying Kind.10 Code of the Road.Praise For Ginger Wildheart and the Sinners:"Few rock n' roll musicians come to mind who you can say work harder and accomplish more in the process than Ginger Wildheart. From single to single, album to album, tour to tour, and project to project, this man consistently delivers the goods."- V13"Ginger keeps working at a rate that'd seriously tax more youthful musicians."- Classic Rock"Some good old rock 'n' roll with one of the best voices in the business, all backed by some smoking guitar and solid foot tapping drums. It's feel-good music that is very much needed at the present time."- Backseat Mafia"Exultant, introspective and a joy of a record. Let the sin in." (4 stars)- Louder Sound"They have produced is a solid collection of tracks that get better with each play. It seems to have reinvigorated Ginger, who has not sounded better." (9 out 10)- Backseat Mafia"The Wildhearts frontman fully embraces his inner Southern roots-rocker with the help of some drinking buddies — and some of the catchiest tunes he's written in years."- Tinnitist"It's the sheer joy of rock n roll that you can't miss."- Maximum Volume Music"Exultant, Introspective & a Joy of a Record!" Classic Rock Magazine"Ginger may very well be producing some of his best work with The Sinners." Top40-Charts.com"Ginger Wildheart has always been a bit of a musical chameleon, but he really has struck gold with this record." Thesoulofaclown"Ginger's uncanny melodic sense is carried over successfuly… drips with gorgeous harmonies." - Heavy Music HQGinger Wildheart & The Sinners:Ginger WildheartNeil IvisonNick LyndonShane Dixonwww.facebook.com/gingersinnershttps://twitter.com/ginger_sinnerswww.instagram.com/gingerwildheartthesinners



