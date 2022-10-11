|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Nono Drops Infectious New Single 'Lovesick'
Hot Songs Around The World
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
148 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
252 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
685 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
241 entries in 16 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
200 entries in 21 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
177 entries in 18 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
295 entries in 22 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
174 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Balqees, Nora Fatehi, Manal And Rahma Riad Unite For New Single "Light The Sky" For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack
Dmitry Wild Lets Go Of Fear On Jesus & Mary Chain-Inspired 'Sweetest Thing' Ahead Of 'Electric Souls' LP (Out Oct. 14)
Tindersticks Announce Original Soundtrack To Claire Denis' Forthcoming Film 'Stars At Noon' Out October 14, 2022
AZ's The Venomous Pinks Release "Cross My Heart And Hope To Die" Video Featuring The Arizona Derby Dames
Glasgow's Starry Skies Present Solidarity-Based 'Light In Your Soul' Single From Their 'Small Wonders' Album
Santa Cruz, CA Melodic Punk Vets Give You Nothing Releasing New Album 'Songs For The Broken' On October 12, 2022