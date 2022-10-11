Nono Drops Infectious New Single 'Lovesick'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brazilian singer-songwriter Nonô has unveiled her brand-new single 'Lovesick', out 7th October.

Her first release after signing with Helix Records, the infectious, high-energy dance jam, 'Lovesick' combines soaring breakdowns and a pumping bassline with Nonô's irresistible vocals. Produced by Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry) and co-written with Karen Poole (Becky Hill, Kylie Minogue), 'Lovesick' is the latest in a long line of revered singles Nonô has released this year, following on from 'All Day' with Welshy, 'Time To Groove' with Majestic, 'Deep' with Example and Bou, and 'Sky High' with Alok.

"Lovesick is about heartbreak, saudade and a little bit of drama. It's about when your heart physically hurts from being away from the ones you love. The main inspiration for this song happened when I had just moved to London from Brazil. I had been in a relationship for the previous 3 years and after a couple of months of trying to make long distance work, we broke up. Well… if there's one thing I can do is hold a grudge, so after five years of resentment, Lovesick was born with the help of the amazing Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole. It's my love letter to anyone whose heart ever needed an intravenous disco ball." - Nonô




