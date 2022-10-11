Country-Pop Singer/Songwriter Erin Gibney Releases New Single "That's What I'm Looking For"





https://www.eringibney.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based country-pop singer-songwriter Erin Gibney is currently in the studio with Paul Ebersold (Morgan Wade) working on new music for early 2023. She co-wrote all the songs being recorded with Ebersold. "Working with Paul has been an incredible experience and has shown me so much growth in my music already," says Gibney. "I feel like these songs bring a new and exciting twist to my catalog!"Gibney just released her latest single, "That's What I'm Looking For," on October 7, 2022, via Rock Ridge Music. An anthem that explores the topic of not settling and figuring out what is most important in life and relationships, the song premiered earlier that week at Americana Highways, who called the song an "indie folk song that takes a stand and draws a line in the sand and settles for nothing less than perfect." The track was penned by Taylor Acorn, Kyle Fishman (Dan & Shay, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Luke Bryan), and Justin Wilson (Mitchell Tenpenny, Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton). Gibney recorded the track with Marshall Altman (Amy Grant, Eric Paslay, Frankie Ballard, Colin Elmore, Josh Abbott Band, Raelynn) at the production helm."I love this song so much because of how empowering it is," says Gibney. "It reminds people that it's okay to set boundaries and expectations with dating and knowing what you want can be really empowering, so it's my hope that this song gives people the confidence to do that. I think that dating can be a trial and error process, and along the way it teaches you what you really want in a partner. This song was really fun to record and it's a song that I really feel like fits who I am as an artist. I hope it brings a sense of joy to whoever listens.""That's What I'm Looking For" followed on the heels of her April 2022 single release, "Easy Like That (Acoustic)," a stripped-down version of her April 2021 single that offered a completely different take on the song, thrusting the lyrics to the forefront and really letting the message of the song shine. "Easy Like That (Acoustic)" premiered at Wide Open Country, who called the song "[a look] back on a first love with the wisdom that only comes from heartbreak and healing." Written by Gibney herself, "Easy Like That" is "a song about the 'what ifs' in my life," says Gibney. "I wrote the song as a reflection of what my life would be like if a relationship hadn't worked out. It's a song that is very close to my heart, a story of longing and heartbreak." When the original version of the song premiered last year at Americana Highways, they appreciated the song's "pop country flare" and "good vibes," calling it "something we can all relate to." The video for the original version of "Easy Like That," which was filmed by an all-female crew, premiered at The Boot in July 2021.Earlier in 2022, Gibney released "Naïve," which came out on January 28, 2022. The track - written by Jennifer Denmark, Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins, and one of Gibney's musical heroes, Kelsea Ballerini - premiered at Amplify Music Magazine, who called the song "both empowering and reassuring… warm and likable" and deemed it "pop-country at its finest." "Naïve" scored playlist spots on Spotify's "Fresh Finds," "Fresh Finds Country," "New Music Nashville," and "Young Nashville," as well as Apple's "New in Country." The video for "Naïve" premiered on TikTok in April 2022.Prior to that, Gibney released "Single at the Same Time" (August 2021), which was written by Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr, and Lauren Alaina. The track premiered at Vents Magazine, who praised the song, writing that the song was "[b]ursting with sunshine… radio-ready and an earworm of the highest order with its vibrant vibe and stick-in-your-head catchy chorus… the success of Gibney's past releases is no fluke - she's here and ready to show the world the power of what she can deliver every single time."Gibney has been letting her true self shine through on social media, racking up follower numbers on all platforms, particularly on TikTok, where she has more than 107,000 followers; posts on there have garnered millions of views and likes. In addition to music-related items, she regularly posts sewing, crafting, and cooking videos. "On social media, I like to show different sides of myself to my followers because I have so many interests that a lot of them may relate to," says Gibney. "I love crafting, whether that be sewing, painting, drawing, or even building. It brings me so much relaxation just to create something."To connect with her TikTok followers even more, Gibney has been building playlists to share with fans that are based around relationship themes; the playlists live predominantly on Spotify and have racked up more than 55,000 followers per playlist and 320,000 followers combined across all playlists (fans can also listen to the same playlists on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube). In addition to spreading her wings on the TikTok platform in the past year, Gibney has also scored slots on curated TikTok playlists on both Spotify and Apple Music.Originally from Southington, CT, Gibney moved to Nashville in 2017, where she attended and graduated from Belmont University (with a degree in music business with an emphasis on music production). Gibney sees herself as a visceral Americana storyteller who invites her fans to ride shotgun right alongside her while she takes them on a deeply reflective interpersonal journey that navigates the emotional triumphs and occasional heartaches of everyday life. "I want you to feel exactly what I feel in my songs," Gibney explains. "That has been my goal since day one."As she discovered the power of her singing voice during her pre-teen years, Gibney realized she could marry her vocal chops with her other natural talents as well. "When my dad encouraged me to pick up a guitar, that's when I realized I could put poetry and music together to make a song. Everything came together at that point." It certainly did come together. A handful of singles followed ("Do My Time" and " Leaving Home " in 2016; "July," "Boys Think," and "King of Hearts" in 2019), as well as an EP, Bold, in 2018.Taking control of her artistic direction as her role models Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini have done ahead of her is something at the forefront of Gibney's mind. "Artists like Taylor and Kelsea never crack under the pressure," she points out. "They stay true to who they are - and that's what I want to accomplish with my career. Just having that kind of strength and independence is something I strive for in whatever I do."https://www.eringibney.com/



