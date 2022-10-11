Justine Blazer Overcomes Heartbreak With New Single "Tears Of Blue"



With jazzy lyrics like what do I do with this lonely heart of red, after I had given it to you, but the whole time you were playing with my head, like I'm just some game you use, "Tears of Blue" is already a favorite amongst listeners. The single was recently named "Best Blues Song" by the World Songwriting Awards and has over 6K streams on Spotify.



"Tears of Blue," which features "Sax Diva" Suzanne Grzanna, is the third single from Justine's debut award-winning album, "Girl Singing the Blues," following "Bad Love" and "Never Get Away." The record reached #1 on the iTunes' Top 100 Blues Albums chart, #1 on Amazon's Best Selling Vocal Blues Albums chart and #1 on Amazon's New Releases in Vocal Blues chart.



"Tears of Blue is a Motown-inspired, bluesy, mid-tempo ballad," Justine explains. "It reflects crying over losing the love of your life - but in the end, it makes you stronger. Being from



The album has been receiving rave reviews from fans, radio and press, and has been featured in publications like Billboard Magazine, Spinex Music, Broadway World, Nash in Tune, The



Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm - earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of

Justine's music video for her popular single "Good Trouble" premiered on CMT in

Justine received nine nominations for this year's Josie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blues/Americana singer/songwriter, producer and recording artist Justine Blazer recently released her newest single called "Tears of Blue" (co-written with Grammy-nominated composer Armand Hutton).With jazzy lyrics like what do I do with this lonely heart of red, after I had given it to you, but the whole time you were playing with my head, like I'm just some game you use, "Tears of Blue" is already a favorite amongst listeners. The single was recently named "Best Blues Song" by the World Songwriting Awards and has over 6K streams on Spotify."Tears of Blue," which features "Sax Diva" Suzanne Grzanna, is the third single from Justine's debut award-winning album, "Girl Singing the Blues," following "Bad Love" and "Never Get Away." The record reached #1 on the iTunes' Top 100 Blues Albums chart, #1 on Amazon's Best Selling Vocal Blues Albums chart and #1 on Amazon's New Releases in Vocal Blues chart."Tears of Blue is a Motown-inspired, bluesy, mid-tempo ballad," Justine explains. "It reflects crying over losing the love of your life - but in the end, it makes you stronger. Being from Detroit originally, I wanted a song that embodied the true heart and soul that city has. I grew up listening to Etta James, The Temptations, Sarah Vaughan, Martha Reeves, Aretha Franklin and more. I love that "Doo Wop" vibe and that sound truly resonates with my writing and performance."The album has been receiving rave reviews from fans, radio and press, and has been featured in publications like Billboard Magazine, Spinex Music, Broadway World, Nash in Tune, The Sounds Won't Stop and more. She was also featured on the cover of Lazie Indie Music Magazine's August edition.Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm - earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of Detroit soul and modern vibes. She is a member of The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated and more.Justine's music video for her popular single "Good Trouble" premiered on CMT in September of 2021 and she was up for six nominations at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, winning Best Rock Song of the Year (songwriter). She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Producer of the Year, Best Arrangement, Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.Justine received nine nominations for this year's Josie Music Awards, which will take place on October 23, 2022 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. She released her debut blues album, "Girl Singing the Blues," on August 30, 2022. The record reached #1 on the iTunes'Top 100 Blues Albums chart, #1 on Amazon's Best Selling Vocal Blues Albums chart and #1 on Amazon's New Releases in Vocal Blues chart.



