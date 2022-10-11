Scotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey" This Friday Oct. 14



Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists, such as New



'So What' takes raw and delicate lyrics about the realisation that you would do anything to get an old relationship back, reliving all the mistakes you made and the games that plays with your head, and pairs them with anthemic rock."



The contrast between the intimate lyrics and heavy sound act as a way to show how, in a world where it feels like it's not normal for men to talk honestly about their feelings, people find ways to hide what they really want to say. 'So What' acts as a mask, allowing someone to say things deep from the heart that they wouldn't otherwise feel comfortable saying in a different scenario.



Of their upcoming debut full-length, the band says, "It feels like the last 3 years of our life have all been building up to this album. You can hear the journey that we've been on as a group as you go through the tracks, with stories of love, happiness, loss and frustration sang on top of a sound that we have worked hard to define by combining our original rock influences with our favourite modern music alt-pop styles.



The album is a collection of songs that were put together over a time where as musicians, we were suddenly stuck at home after being used to being on the road for most of the year. Like most people, it was tough for us to stay motivated during this, but working together (remotely) on music was the highlight of each day and left us with over 70 tracks to choose from for this album.

For us, writing and recording this album really was the 'colour in the grey' of every day life at this point."



Dancing On Tables will be playing shows in October, November and December. See dates below.

Tickets: www.dancingontables.co.uk/tickets



'Colour In The Grey' UK Album Tour Dates:

Nov 23 Manchester- 33 Oldham St.

Nov 24 Birmingham- Muthers Studio

Nov 26 Stockton- Songs From Northern Britain

Nov 30 Leeds- Oporto

Dec 01 Sunderland- Independent

Dec 03 Glasgow- Garage (Attic)



'Colour In The Grey' Track Listing

1. How Do I Get Back to Her

2. Breathe

3. Better Off Friends

4. Sing Along

5. Letters

6. Bubblegum

7. High

8. So What

9. Shock to the System

10. Rollercoaster Love



"Dancing On Tables spin power-pop bliss...a total f*cking earworm."- Vanyaland

"....Guitar-centric breakup rebound bop. It's got to be one of the love anthems of the summer. The track takes off at full throttle and stays at the top of the energy scale throughout."- Riff Magazine

"Over in Scotland they always had a knack for some good, melody and harmony-laden power pop in all shapes and forms. You don't have to go any further than Teenage

"Too good to ignore, though, a biting indie anthem delivered with poise and passion, one infected with an exuberant, unstoppable energy."- Clash

"These fine gentlemen artfully took a song about the reflection of ruined relationship and they made it fun."- The Whole Kameese

"The music give(s) the listener a reason to get up and dance and feel like smiling in the face of a loss."- Throw Dice and Play Dice

"bouncy indie-pop"- FLOOD Magazine

"Full of infectious indie jams, with mesmerising melodies, and who can resist the Scottish accent, eh?"- Wonderland

"The whimsy and feeling of their music gives them a transnational appeal."- Top40-Charts.com

"..as good at emoting high highs as they are at unearthing those low lows..." - Atwood Magazine

dancingontables.co.uk

www.instagram.com/dancingontables

www.facebook.com/dancingontablesmusic

