Tips for Music Lovers: How to Find Chords Yourself and Figure Out the Song

Pop music is easier to work with

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Learning how to play popular songs can be interesting. You can find plenty of chords on the internet and follow them for the best results. However, you might not find the exact song you're looking for. In this case, you are left to identify the chords by yourself if you wish to play them. If you aren't sure how to figure this out, we bring a few helpful tips and tricks.

Pop music is known for its clear structure. Hence you can quickly identify the chords since they are repetitive. Once you figure it out, you will have the whole song ready. The most popular song genres are created with repetitive chords. If you want to practice finding chords yourself, you can start with pop songs. They will help you grasp the concept and teach you how to do it.

Use special tools

Don't be desperate if you are a beginner and find it challenging to identify the chords. Apps like Chordify are designed to turn any song into chords. You can get the chords for any song you wish. If you want to play someone's favorite music, this is an easy way to do it. Start with the more straightforward songs and work your way to more challenging ones over time.

Keep track of the bass

Keeping track of where the chord changes sit is essential. Keep in mind that the bass comes after this. When you identify the bass, following it is easier. With this, you will find the first chord and can get things from there. To determine where the bass is, you should turn down the volume. Doing this properly might take some time to practice. However, it will be easier once you master it, and this skill will be helpful.

Write it

Writing down the chords is very helpful. While you can remember them, there is a reason why to note the chords down. First, you will get a clear idea of the song's structure. But also, you might forget the chords if you don't play the music for a while. Make sure to write it down if you play in a band too.

Be sure to note down the structure of your chosen song. Pop songs already have a recognizable structure with verses and chorus. There might also be a solo and a bridge, but they can be excluded too.