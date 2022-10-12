Andrea, Matteo And Virginia Bocelli Present Magical First Video For Original Single "The Greatest Gift"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The globally admired Bocelli family has released an extra special, original single entitled 'The Greatest Gift' along with an enchanting accompanying video, marking the first music video shot with the three family members. The spectacular video celebrates the priceless connection found in families and friendships with a hint of Christmas wonder. The video was captured by director Gaetano Morbioli in the beautiful region Valle D'Aosta, found in the north of Italy. Filmed at the Royal Castel Savoia in Gressoney, the Bocelli family were surrounded by century-aged trees within the stunning mountainous landscape. The music video, which was produced for an upcoming Christmas special for TBN through a collaboration with Impact Productions and Fargo Films, showcases the exceptional locale (find more information on the region here). Full video credits are below.'The Greatest Gift' is taken from the forthcoming album, 'A Family Christmas'. For the festive period, the internationally renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli has teamed up with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli for their very first album together, out October 21st 2022 via Decca Records/Capitol/Universal Music.'The Greatest Gift' was written and arranged especially for the album, celebrating peace and love at everyone's favourite time of year. As a heartfelt gift to anyone who wishes to enjoy the sound of Christmas in the Bocelli home, the video follows a delightful tale set in the heart of a castle that is fit for any prince or princess. Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli masterfully sing in three-part harmony, building towards the rousing, final chorus that swells with a string orchestra, choir accompaniment and a handful of joyously dancing, glistening angels.The album is produced by composer and multi-Grammy® and Academy Award® nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), who has also contributed new arrangements and co-written 'The Greatest Gift' alongside Amy Wadge, Jonas Myrin and Andrea Bocelli.A Family Christmas captures the Bocelli festive spirit in full flow, with new renditions of traditional carols arranged for all three voices, including 'Away in a Manger' and 'Joy To The World', plus popular Christmas tunes from around the world such as 'Feliz Navidad' and 'Il Giorno Piu Speciale', another brand new track written by Federica Abbate, Cheope, Katoo and Andrea Bocelli. The trio of complementary voices intertwine and echo on the song 'Do You Hear What I Hear?', which provides a stirring opening to the album. Each of the three Bocelli performers gets a chance to shine on A Family Christmas with solo tracks, duets and trios. For 10-year-old Virginia Bocelli, this is her first appearance on an album.'A Family Christmas' follows the success of Andrea Bocelli's 'My Christmas' album. The iconic solo album is reissued on a special white & gold 2LP Coloured Vinyl Edition and enhanced remastered digital Fireside Edition. Released 4th November 2022 on Decca Records, the new version is remastered in Dolby Atmos.A Family Christmas - Tracklist:1. Do You Hear What I Hear?2. Away in a Manger3. Feliz Navidad4. The First Noël5. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas6. Over the Rainbow7. Buon Natale8. Joy To The World9. The Greatest Gift10. When Christmas Comes to Town11. Happy Xmas (War is Over)12. Il Giorno Piu Speciale13. I'll Be Home For ChristmasA Greatest Gift Video Credits:Produced by Trinity Broadcasting NetworkIn association with Impact Productions and Fargo FilmsExecutive Produced by Matthew and Laurie Crouch for TBNProduced by Tom Newman, Candace Lee, and Kristian Kelly for Impact ProductionsProducer: Marco Marchesi Morselli Director and Editing: Gaetano Morbioli



