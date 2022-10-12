Carrie Underwood Announces New Single "Hate My Heart"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the launch of her 43-city arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Carrie Underwood announces the electrifying second single from her Denim & Rhinestones album, "Hate My Heart," impacting country radio on October 31. Underwood shared the news about her latest single with an exclusive new video clip, providing a special behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal of the song for her upcoming tour. Underwood co-wrote "Hate My Heart" with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, as well as hit artist/songwriter Hardy. Listen to "Hate My Heart" now."'Hate My Heart' was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album. I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that's exactly what we're about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time. It was great writing 'Hate My Heart' with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, who I love collaborating with, and also getting to work with Hardy, who brought a cool vibe and energy to the track."Underwood is also nominated for three awards at the upcoming CMA Awards on November 9, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for the multi-week #1 smash hit, " If I Didn't Love You " with Jason Aldean.Underwood released Denim & Rhinestones in June which is the latest collaboration with David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty and her 2021 GRAMMY Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior:"Carrie Underwood achieves timeless, legendary country status with Denim & Rhinestones"- The Tennessean"And after selling 66 million albums and winning more than 100 major awards, Underwood bounces through a mix of synth-pop, soul, rootsy country and roadhouse blues for a 12-song set that pulsates with real joy." - Toronto SunDenim & Rhinestones marks Underwood's 10th consecutive career Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres. All 10 of Underwood's albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) have debuted in the Top 10, beginning with her first album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. Denim & Rhinestones debuted as the top-selling country album in the U.S and the #1 country album in Australia, Canada and UK. She is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history.Underwood will kick off her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, in Greenville, SC on October 15, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023. The tour will be making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in March 2023. Underwood will be joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. $1 from each ticket sold for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which has been helping America's heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. For tickets and more information, visit carrieunderwoodofficial.com/tour.Underwood's stellar year also included a commanding headlining performance at the iconic Stagecoach Festival stage, where she appeared for the fourth time, having made her Stagecoach debut in 2008, followed by performances in 2011 and 2016. A surprise performance with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose made headlines around the world. She surprised fans again when she joined Guns N' Roses onstage for two songs during each of their shows at the UK's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July.Underwood will resume her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre in 2023, following THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. The first artist to grace the stage of the new 5,000-seat, world-class theatre, she debuted her residency with a sold-out run in December 2021 and went on to perform additional sold-out runs through Spring 2022. 2023 dates for REFLECTION will be announced at a later date.She also returned this Fall for her 10th season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) - three of which she co-produced - have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her first album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie currently stars in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 10th consecutive season. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and will continue in 2023. Her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced with David Garcia, is out now, and her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, kicks off October 15 with dates throughout Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.



