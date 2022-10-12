Naomi Raine Performs "Promises" And "Not Ready" On Fox & Friends



Later this month, Naomi will make her Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville and her debut solo live worship album is set to be announced in the coming months. For more information on Naomi Raine, visit naomirainemusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning artist Naomi Raine is a vocal powerhouse who is best known for her leading role in the award-winning multi-cultural Gospel group Maverick City Music. This weekend, she made her national TV debut as a solo artist on Fox & Friends, performing Maverick City Music's " Promises " and "Not Ready," an R&B-tinged jam from her recently released solo record 'Journey.'Watch Naomi perform "Not Ready" on Fox & Friends, here:foxnews.com/video/6313483677112Last Wednesday (10.5), Naomi shared 'Journey: Acoustic Sessions' (TRIBL Records), a stripped-down version of six songs from her stellar 'Journey' album. She also shared a new video for her song "Okay (Acoustic)" from the acoustic sessions and shared the trailer for her new Docuseries (watch here), which premiered today at 12 PM EST on her YouTube channel. New performance videos from Naomi's acoustic sessions will roll out each week on YouTube.Later this month, Naomi will make her Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville and her debut solo live worship album is set to be announced in the coming months. For more information on Naomi Raine, visit naomirainemusic.com.



