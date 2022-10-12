Taylor Tomlinson Announces 2023 Dates Of The 'Have It All' Tour`





Named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30, her Quarter-Life Crisis special went on to earn unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek opining she is "undeniably hilarious" and "wise beyond her years."



Taylor Tomlinson's witty perspective on navigating adulthood has undertones of wisdom, typically earned with age. Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that's been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra-produced. You do not need to be anxious."



The Los Angeles Times observes, "Even when she's navigating painful waters, she can't help but find the humor... her wit and pinpoint delivery reveal both an incisive writer and also a talented actor."



The Have It All 2023 Tour Dates:

Jan. 13, 2023 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC

Jan. 14, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - - Cobb

Jan. 20, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

Jan. 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - - The

Feb. 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Feb. 4, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Benedum Center

Feb. 24, 2023 - Memphis, TN - - Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 25, 2023 - Houston, TX - - Cullen Performance Hall

March 4, 2023 - Dallas, TX - - Majestic Theatre

March 17, 2023 - Columbus, OH - - Palace Theatre

March 18, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - - Playhouse Square

March 24, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - - Majestic Theatre

March 25, 2023 - Austin, TX - - Bass Concert Hall

March 31, 2023 - Greenville, SC - - Peace Center

April 1, 2023 - Durham, NC - - DPAC

April 21, 2023 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

April 22, 2023 - Tampa, FL - - Tampa Theatre

April 29, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages

May 6, 2023 - San Diego, CA - - San

May 12, 2023 - Fresno, CA - - Saroyan Theatre

May 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - - Paramount Theatre

June 2, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

June 3, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - - The Riverside Theater

June 9, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

June 10, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - The



The New York Times opines, comedian Taylor Tomlinson "demonstrates tight joke writing, carefully honed act-outs and a ruthless appetite for laughs" in her second hour-long special, Look At You, now streaming on Netflix.

Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek dubbing her "undeniably hilarious."

