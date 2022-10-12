Svnday Releases New Single 'Slide' From Forthcoming Album 'Svnday School'





Recorded at Castle Hill Studios in Atlanta and produced by QuaXar (Darrin Hoggard), the single is the South Carolina-born, Baltimore-raised and Atlanta-polished songwriter's first release under the multi-platinum selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots' Not Regular record label. "

"'Slide' is an expression of what I see every day in the city and on the internet," Svnday said. "I wanted it to be the catchiest record I've ever done, and that's what we created with its memorable hooks and captivating bars."



Born Kiriakis Davis, Svnday moved to Baltimore's Morningside Heights neighborhood at an early age. He started creating music to deal with the struggles of loss and pain following his father's incarceration. Svnday's passion for rap music was inspired by legendary artists, including 2 Pac, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne,



Svnday emerged on Atlanta's hip hop scene in association with artists of Quality Control Music. The versatile lyricist and performer has toured with rap superstars



Svnday's evolution into the hip-hop industry has allowed him to further extend the range of his talents. To date, he has released three conceptually driven albums: "It Was Fun While It Lasted," "See You Soon 2" and "Cold Summer." Furthermore, he was featured on the Grammy nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots' 2021 single "

Follow Svnday on Facebook at facebook.com/svnday7, Instagram at instagram.com/svnday7, Twitter at twitter.com/SVNDAY7 and YouTube at youtube.com/GetMoneyStayTrueTV. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Svnday is proud to announce the release of his new single, "Slide," as part of his forthcoming album, "Svnday School." The single is available on all major streaming platforms with an accompanying music video available on YouTube.Recorded at Castle Hill Studios in Atlanta and produced by QuaXar (Darrin Hoggard), the single is the South Carolina-born, Baltimore-raised and Atlanta-polished songwriter's first release under the multi-platinum selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots' Not Regular record label. " Slide " is a lyrically creative exploration of musical boundaries paid with an infectious dance beat."'Slide' is an expression of what I see every day in the city and on the internet," Svnday said. "I wanted it to be the catchiest record I've ever done, and that's what we created with its memorable hooks and captivating bars."Born Kiriakis Davis, Svnday moved to Baltimore's Morningside Heights neighborhood at an early age. He started creating music to deal with the struggles of loss and pain following his father's incarceration. Svnday's passion for rap music was inspired by legendary artists, including 2 Pac, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Drake and Wiz Khalifia.Svnday emerged on Atlanta's hip hop scene in association with artists of Quality Control Music. The versatile lyricist and performer has toured with rap superstars Lil Baby and PnB Rock, while performing in the presence of Drake and Future. One thing for certain, every time Svnday hits the stage, he takes the audience on a musical journey with critics proclaiming, "Svnday is well on his way to making a name for himself in the music industry."Svnday's evolution into the hip-hop industry has allowed him to further extend the range of his talents. To date, he has released three conceptually driven albums: "It Was Fun While It Lasted," "See You Soon 2" and "Cold Summer." Furthermore, he was featured on the Grammy nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots' 2021 single " Sundown " and their 2022 single "Random Thoughts."Follow Svnday on Facebook at facebook.com/svnday7, Instagram at instagram.com/svnday7, Twitter at twitter.com/SVNDAY7 and YouTube at youtube.com/GetMoneyStayTrueTV.



