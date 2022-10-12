Back 4 Blood October Free Update To Include Halloween-Tthemed Content, No Hope Difficulty Matchmaking, New Cards, Character Skins And More





Below is a full rundown of content arriving as part of the Back 4 Blood October 2022 Update:

New seasonal character skins for Evangelo and Karlee*

New legendary accessories

New "Intel" card type

New Halloween-themed titles, emblems and sprays*

New weapon skins, incl. the Pumpkin Eater* weapon skin

Fort Hope Halloween-themed decorations**

Matchmaking for No Hope difficulty level



Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from critically acclaimed developer, Turtle Rock Studios, available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles and PC. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.



Back 4 Blood - Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror and Back 4 Blood - Expansion 2: Children of the Worm are available now as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood:

*All Halloween-themed content will be available from Oct. 11, 2022 at 18:00 p.m. BST through Nov. 13. 2022 at 17:00 p.m. GMT.

**Fort Hope Halloween decorations will be removed from the game on Nov. 13, 2022 at 17:00 p.m. GMT. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today announced details on the upcoming Back 4 Blood October 2022 free Update, including Halloween-themed cosmetic items earnable through Supply Lines, matchmaking for the No Hope difficulty setting, new cards, character skins, accessories and more.Below is a full rundown of content arriving as part of the Back 4 Blood October 2022 Update:New seasonal character skins for Evangelo and Karlee*New legendary accessoriesNew "Intel" card typeNew Halloween-themed titles, emblems and sprays*New weapon skins, incl. the Pumpkin Eater* weapon skinFort Hope Halloween-themed decorations**Matchmaking for No Hope difficulty levelBack 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from critically acclaimed developer, Turtle Rock Studios, available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles and PC. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.Back 4 Blood - Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror and Back 4 Blood - Expansion 2: Children of the Worm are available now as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition or via standalone purchases. To learn more about Back 4 Blood, visit Back4Blood.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (@Back4Blood), Facebook (Back4Blood), Instagram (Back4Blood), Twitch (Turtle Rock Studios), YouTube (Back4Blood) and Discord (Turtle Rock Studios).*All Halloween-themed content will be available from Oct. 11, 2022 at 18:00 p.m. BST through Nov. 13. 2022 at 17:00 p.m. GMT.**Fort Hope Halloween decorations will be removed from the game on Nov. 13, 2022 at 17:00 p.m. GMT.



