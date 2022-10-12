Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Digital Life and Gaming 12/10/2022

Back 4 Blood October Free Update To Include Halloween-Tthemed Content, No Hope Difficulty Matchmaking, New Cards, Character Skins And More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today announced details on the upcoming Back 4 Blood October 2022 free Update, including Halloween-themed cosmetic items earnable through Supply Lines, matchmaking for the No Hope difficulty setting, new cards, character skins, accessories and more.

Below is a full rundown of content arriving as part of the Back 4 Blood October 2022 Update:
New seasonal character skins for Evangelo and Karlee*
New legendary accessories
New "Intel" card type
New Halloween-themed titles, emblems and sprays*
New weapon skins, incl. the Pumpkin Eater* weapon skin
Fort Hope Halloween-themed decorations**
Matchmaking for No Hope difficulty level

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from critically acclaimed developer, Turtle Rock Studios, available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles and PC. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Back 4 Blood - Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror and Back 4 Blood - Expansion 2: Children of the Worm are available now as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition or via standalone purchases. To learn more about Back 4 Blood, visit Back4Blood.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (@Back4Blood), Facebook (Back4Blood), Instagram (Back4Blood), Twitch (Turtle Rock Studios), YouTube (Back4Blood) and Discord (Turtle Rock Studios).
*All Halloween-themed content will be available from Oct. 11, 2022 at 18:00 p.m. BST through Nov. 13. 2022 at 17:00 p.m. GMT.
**Fort Hope Halloween decorations will be removed from the game on Nov. 13, 2022 at 17:00 p.m. GMT.






