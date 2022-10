Aloe Blacc Confirmed To Perform At DKMS Annual Gala October 20 Gala At New York's Cipriani Wall Street

WHO: Confirmed Attendees Include: •Aloe Blacc (musician) •America Ferrera (actress)•Vera Wang (fashion designer, business exec) •Leni Klum (Model,



DKMS, one of the most significant non-profit organizations in the fight against blood cancer and the largest stem cell donor center, will honor JAB Managing Partner & CEO Olivier Goudet for his 10-year partnership of advocacy and financial support. The DKMS New York gala will kick off with cocktails and red carpet, followed by dinner and entertainment. The evening will feature powerful moments of gratitude as a 16-year-old patient from New York meets her lifesaving donor, a man from Chile, on stage. An additional first-time donor/patient connection will be made one day before the gala, where a mother of four from Utah will meet her German donor. They will spend their first day together at the DKMS New York gala and appear on the red carpet. The gala will raise crucial funds for the organization's international work in life-saving stem cell transplants for patients. It will enable DKMS to expand its stem cell donor database—currently at 11 million—to include a more diverse donor pool and create more second chances at life for patients in need. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHAT: Aloe Blacc confirmed to perform at the annual DKMS' black-tie gala to raise critical funds for the non-profit's global work in life-saving stem cell transplants. Jaime King (actress, model) will also open the Gala this year. This year's gala raised a record breaking $5 Million for the organization. Coty, one of the world's largest beauty companies, has proudly partnered with DKMS for over 30 years. CEO Sue Y. Nabi will serve as Honorary Chair and host a number of Coty ambassadors at the gala.WHO: Confirmed Attendees Include: •Aloe Blacc (musician) •America Ferrera (actress)•Vera Wang (fashion designer, business exec) •Leni Klum (Model, Heidi Klum's daughter) •Jaime King (actress, model) •Mario Cantone (actor/comedian)•James Conran (owner of NOMAD Modeling Agency) •Kika Silva (Chilean model/actress/TV host) •Leonor Varela (Chilean actress/author) •Lilly Krug (actress) •Rhuigi Villaseñor (Creative Director of Bally)•Lilly Princess zu Sayn Wittgenstein (entrepreneur)•Shirin von Wulffen & Frederic Fekkai (entrepreneurs) + more.Previous gala performances include Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Jon Bon Jovi, Mary J. Blige, CeeLo Green, Marcus Mumford, Boy George, Seal and more. Past hosts, presenters and honorees include Tom Brokaw, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Pharrell Williams, Vera Wang, Rihanna, Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Rita Ora and more.WHERE: New York's Cipriani Wall St. 55 Wall StreetWHEN: Thursday, October 20th, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm: Red Carpet, 8:00- 11:00 pm Gala and EntertainmentDKMS, one of the most significant non-profit organizations in the fight against blood cancer and the largest stem cell donor center, will honor JAB Managing Partner & CEO Olivier Goudet for his 10-year partnership of advocacy and financial support. The DKMS New York gala will kick off with cocktails and red carpet, followed by dinner and entertainment. The evening will feature powerful moments of gratitude as a 16-year-old patient from New York meets her lifesaving donor, a man from Chile, on stage. An additional first-time donor/patient connection will be made one day before the gala, where a mother of four from Utah will meet her German donor. They will spend their first day together at the DKMS New York gala and appear on the red carpet. The gala will raise crucial funds for the organization's international work in life-saving stem cell transplants for patients. It will enable DKMS to expand its stem cell donor database—currently at 11 million—to include a more diverse donor pool and create more second chances at life for patients in need.