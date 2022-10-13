Nayan Raina Drops New EP - 'Besame' - A Musical Feast For Your Ears





'Besame' is a perfect example of the style and the artistry Nayan brings in his vocal renditions. Nayan's music shows that he's an artist on the rise. He continues to move forward and take his musical to the highest levels with every new release. Without doubt Nayan is beginning to reach a fantastic new era in his musical career. Find out more about Nayan, and listen to " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nayan is an artist and songwriter from India. He's unique coz his music has no boundaries. He thinks outside of the box. He loves the opportunity to create melodies and write lyrics to experiment different styles. He's a multi lingual speaker and has recorded in many languages. His growing up in India and traveling to Spain and the UK then making LA his home made his ears explore different musical styles and this definitely shows in his compositions. Nayan is truly a world - class talent who knows how to create that special bond with his audience.His breakout single 'Butter' really hit it big online.. prompting the singer/songwriter to connect with his fanbase and encourage him to take his artistry to the next level. The artist just dropped a new EP named 'Besame' which means 'Kiss Me' in Spanish.The new music is a great example of his talent.. The title song 'Besame' is a Latin Pop/ Reggaeton club banger which is romantic and fun. This will make you get up on your feet and dance to the music. In this particular song he combines a Latin-inspired groove and lyrics in English and Spanish, adding to the remarkable variety of Nayan's sonic vision. The acoustic guitar brings a fresh, summery vibe to the mix, while the steady drum beat brings some exciting groove to the flow.The other songs in the EP - 'Phone' is a lovely duet that showcases Nayan and Mickey craving to hear each other's voice thru the phone. This RnB/HipHop song highlights the boy/girl chemistry to the max. The bass and the drums are so artistically composed and they fit their voices so perfectly. The going back and forth is a beauty to hear. This song is infectious with catchy melodies and easy to sing along lyrics. So is - 'Closer'.. another RnB duet by Nayan and Mickey that sets the mood.. going for a romantic and passionate setting. His sultry and soft spoken voice and the falsettos on this banger are a treat to hear. Their chemistry is so beautiful and relatable. The last song on the EP - 'Sex Fiend' is a Pop/Rock rendition showcasing Nayan's voice over electric guitar and drums.. His tones are so much fun and colorful. Nayan has definitely mastered the skill of taking his audience along and driving the song in a way it seems surreal.'Besame' is a perfect example of the style and the artistry Nayan brings in his vocal renditions. Nayan's music shows that he's an artist on the rise. He continues to move forward and take his musical to the highest levels with every new release. Without doubt Nayan is beginning to reach a fantastic new era in his musical career. Find out more about Nayan, and listen to " Besame ". This release is now available on some of the best digital streaming services like iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify to name a few.



