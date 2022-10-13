Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Releases New Single "Skywriting"



Las Vegas, NV (Top40 Charts) Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness has released his new single "Skywriting" via Nettwerk. Co-written with K.Flay and produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, K.Flay, Børns) and Jeremy Hatcher (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo), "Skywriting" takes flight with a propulsive beat, lush synths and pounding piano.

The official lyric video, edited by Katie Reahl with art direction from Tyler Spangler, which first premiered with BrooklynVegan. McMahon will celebrate the release of "Skywriting" with a special, intimate sold-out show at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles tonight (Wednesday, October 12) featuring an opening set from Los Angeles singer-songwriter Ella Vos, the featured backup vocalist on his current alternative radio single "Stars."

"Creating for a living, you want every song to be your biggest, every lyric to be your best, but in the end, it takes time to know whether or not what you've made will outlast you or at least the moment of its creation," shares McMahon. "When I think about the act of skywriting it really is a perfect metaphor, not just for creating but for living. It's a big gesture to own a place in the clouds even if it's just for a moment. To share a bit of yourself on a big stage no matter who looks up to find you there. In the grand scheme of things, what we think will last is, in fact, temporary, so maybe doing something daring and beautiful is really what it's all about. I came at this song with a sense of freedom. Comforted knowing that for a moment I was sharing a room with friends who wanted to make something together. We danced around the studio, made each other laugh and wrote a song about the wonderful magic trick of existence. Now you see it, now you don't."

Additionally, in 2006, McMahon founded the Dear Jack Foundation after surviving his own battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL). The nonprofit charity provides impactful programming that directly benefits adolescent and young adults diagnosed with cancer in order to improve quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families. DJF will host the 13th Annual Dear Jack Benefit on November 11th with a sold-out event at Chicago's House of Blues with a special VIP event the night before. For more information or to donate, visit: www.dearjackfoundation.org.

ANDREW MCMAHON TOUR DATES:

October 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Café - SOLD OUT

October 18 - Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

November 10 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 11 - Chicago, IL @ 13th Annual Dear Jack Benefit at House of Blues - SOLD OUT

December 4 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Audacy Beach Festival

When We Were Young 2023 with Something Corporate:

October 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds




