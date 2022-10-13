Five Finger Death Punch Release Two Official Videos For 'Times Like These' & 'Welcome To The Circus'





The album's title track and first single, "



Today also marks a very special video premiere event for

To date,



AFTERLIFE TRACKLISTING:

1. Welcome To The Circus

2. AfterLife

3. Times Like These

4. Roll Dem Bones

5. Pick Up Behind You

6. Judgment Day

7. IOU

8. Thanks For Asking

9. Blood And Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End







The band also recently announced they teamed up for a massive 2022 Fall tour to hit US arenas with multi-platinum country rock artist, Brantley Gilbert. The artists collaborated in 2019 on their #1 hit, "Blue On Black" which has garnered over 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams. The US Fall tour, with support from newcomer Cory Marks, will kick off in Grand Rapids, MI on November 9th and hit 20 more cities before wrapping up in Five Finger Death Punch's hometown of Las Vegas, NV on December 17th, 2022. See the full US Fall tour routing below. For tickets and more info, please visit fivefingerdeathpunch.com or brantleygilbert.com.



Five Finger Death Punch &

Wed Nov 9 - Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Thu Nov 10 - Fort Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Sat Nov 12 - Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Mon Nov 14 - Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 16 - Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Thu Nov 17 - Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat Nov 19 - Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Sun Nov 20 - Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Tue Nov 22 - Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 25 - Birmingham, AL | Legacy

Sat Nov 26 -

Tue Nov 29 - Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 30 - Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri Dec 2 - Madison, WI | Coliseum at Alliant

Sat Dec 3 - Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

Mon Dec 5 - Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Wed Dec 7 - Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Dec 9 - Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

Sat Dec 10 - Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Dec 13 - Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

Thu Dec 15 - Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Dec 17 - Las Vegas, NV | Michelob ULTRA Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, once again broke records with the release of their ninth studio album, "AFTERLIFE" as they officially scored the most #1 albums on Billboard's Hard Rock chart, having hit the top spot spot with seven separate releases. Upon its release on August 19th, "AFTERLIFE" immediately shot to the #1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, Rock and Metal Charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at #3 on the official album chart), Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AFTERLIFE" also debuted at #1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal Charts and #2 on the iTunes Top 100 Charts in the UK, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary. The new album hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium, entered as #1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album Charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard Top 200.The album's title track and first single, " AfterLife " shot to #1 on the Rock charts earlier this year, making them the record holders for most consecutive #1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. Current single, 'Times Like These' has been holding the #1 position at rock radio for the past 3 weeks and continues the band's streak of consecutive #1 hits.Today also marks a very special video premiere event for Five Finger Death Punch as they launched not one but two official videos simultaneously for the first time ever: the official clip for current #1 single " Times Like These " along with a video for part 2 of the story, "Welcome to the Circus."To date, Five Finger Death Punch have amassed over 8 billion streams, achieved 28 Top 10 hit singles and recently broke the world record for most consecutive Mainstream Rock Airplay #1 hits. Their music videos have garnered over 3 billion video views and the band has sold over 1 million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone. 5FDP has over 10 million followers across social media and is currently the 3rd biggest artist in the hard rock space measured by total consumption (sales and streams), surpassed only by Metallica and AC/DC.AFTERLIFE TRACKLISTING:1. Welcome To The Circus2. AfterLife3. Times Like These4. Roll Dem Bones5. Pick Up Behind You6. Judgment Day7. IOU8. Thanks For Asking9. Blood And Tar10. All I Know11. Gold Gutter12. The End Five Finger Death Punch kicked off their current US summer tour on August 19th with very special guest Megadeth and support from The Hu and Fire From The Gods. Find routing and tickets for the remaining dates through October 15.The band also recently announced they teamed up for a massive 2022 Fall tour to hit US arenas with multi-platinum country rock artist, Brantley Gilbert. The artists collaborated in 2019 on their #1 hit, "Blue On Black" which has garnered over 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams. The US Fall tour, with support from newcomer Cory Marks, will kick off in Grand Rapids, MI on November 9th and hit 20 more cities before wrapping up in Five Finger Death Punch's hometown of Las Vegas, NV on December 17th, 2022. See the full US Fall tour routing below. For tickets and more info, please visit fivefingerdeathpunch.com or brantleygilbert.com. Brantley Gilbert 2022 US Fall Tour:Wed Nov 9 - Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel ArenaThu Nov 10 - Fort Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial ColiseumSat Nov 12 - Lexington, KY | Rupp ArenaMon Nov 14 - Columbus, OH | Schottenstein CenterWed Nov 16 - Nashville, TN | Bridgestone ArenaThu Nov 17 - Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling ArenaSat Nov 19 - Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum & Convention CenterSun Nov 20 - Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness ArenaTue Nov 22 - Tampa, FL | Amalie ArenaFri Nov 25 - Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCCSat Nov 26 - Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank ArenaTue Nov 29 - Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile CenterWed Nov 30 - Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center OmahaFri Dec 2 - Madison, WI | Coliseum at Alliant Energy CenterSat Dec 3 - Green Bay, WI | Resch CenterMon Dec 5 - Minneapolis, MN | Target CenterWed Dec 7 - Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo ArenaFri Dec 9 - Grand Forks, ND | Alerus CenterSat Dec 10 - Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER CenterTue Dec 13 - Spokane, WA | Spokane ArenaThu Dec 15 - Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center ArenaSat Dec 17 - Las Vegas, NV | Michelob ULTRA Arena



