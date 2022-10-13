Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
David Guetta's Livestream Is The Most Watched TikTok Live By A DJ!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dance music icon David Guetta is in a celebratory mood after hosting the most successful TikTok live streams by a DJ last week.
Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I'm Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.

The landmark TikTok live stream came off the back of Guetta's world-conquering new single 'I'm Good (Blue)' with Bebe Rexha, which has become a global smash primarily due to its success on the app.

Kickstarting its phenomenal success, in July a snippet of the track being played at Ultra Festival was uploaded on TikTok, generating an initial buzz. The following month, Bebe Rexha posted a video dancing to the clip with the caption "I have no idea how it made it to TikTok but I love it!," and Guetta posted a TikTok of the clip calling its growth "TikTok Magic" and teasing an official release.

Since then the track has reached #1 on the UK Singles chart, #2 on Global Spotify, #3 on Global Shazam, as well as #1 in 15 territories. With 290 million combined global streams and counting, the sound now has over 260,000 TikTok creations.






