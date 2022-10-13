Songwriter/Artist Expands His Reach Al Staehely's "Without Love" Now Climbing Smooth Jazz Chart





There's a lot you can say about Al Staehely including he's probably the only artist that went to law school just to keep a band together.

Additionally, after his law years the big names of rock could be spotted coming in and out of Al's Southern California home.

Hanging with a virtual who's who of rock the man found himself on Sunset Blvd fronting one of the hottest rock bands of the era, Spirit. This opportunity would lead to Al performing around the world at mega festivals, arenas, and large venues. It soon became clear that beyond his stage presence the man was also a class A songwriter.

Decades later Al releases his compilation album of that golden era titled "Post Spirit Vol. 1". Most recently a track on that very album " Without Love " began climbing Smooth Jazz Global's Top 50 Listener Countdown.

Al shares, "These songs, these tracks, include some of today's most famous musicians who at the time were rising just like myself. Their skills, their presence, reminds me that good music never goes out of style. Hope you like it."




