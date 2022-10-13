Baby Brave Release "Sunny Days In Dark Rooms" On October 28, 2022





They are now a DIY new wave noise pop outfit formed in North Wales in 2014. Their sound has graduated to what it is today with a heavier, gutsier beat that has garnered the band a solid fanbase and support slots at festivals and venues all over the UK for the likes of Dave McCabe (Zutons), Bo Ningen, H Hawkline, Stealing Sheep, Slow Club, and Vryll Society. The band have self recorded and digitally released 4 singles over 2019, and have recorded a lockdown E.P. 'Sunny Days in Dark Rooms' due for release in 2022.



The band are influenced by artists such as Blondie, Brian Eno, Fever Ray, Chic, Jimmy Eat World, PJ

many gigs since 2014. More recently (Pre-lockdown) they played a live session on BBC



Baby Brave started out an acoustic duo with harmonies, shoop-shoop dance routines, a ukulele, and a flute, - and has taken on many different incarnations to become what it is today!



"A stomping, dynamic slice of heaven" - Artrocker.

"Roxy



The EP was recorded over lockdown, each member individually writing and recording their parts at their homes in Wrexham and Llangollen, and the bands guitarist/producer, Steve Nicholls, piecing the record together. Mastering was done by Charlie Francis at Synergy Mastering.



Written during the depths of Covid lockdown which coincided with the end of a 10 year relationship, the EP represents a time of intense emotion, with a lot of time to be lyrically introspective. This was a welcome creative release in an otherwise dreary period of time. In typical Baby Brave style, the optimist wins - the lyrics are hopeful, dark but playful. The sound uses more electronic elements than previous recordings.



Baby Brave are:

Emmi Manteau - vocals

Steve Nicholls - guitar / producer

Jason Williams - drums

Andrew Stokes - bass



https://babybrave.tumblr.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Baby Brave started out an acoustic duo with harmonies, shoop-shoop dance routines, a ukulele, and a flute, - and has taken on many different incarnations to become what it is today!They are now a DIY new wave noise pop outfit formed in North Wales in 2014. Their sound has graduated to what it is today with a heavier, gutsier beat that has garnered the band a solid fanbase and support slots at festivals and venues all over the UK for the likes of Dave McCabe (Zutons), Bo Ningen, H Hawkline, Stealing Sheep, Slow Club, and Vryll Society. The band have self recorded and digitally released 4 singles over 2019, and have recorded a lockdown E.P. 'Sunny Days in Dark Rooms' due for release in 2022.The band are influenced by artists such as Blondie, Brian Eno, Fever Ray, Chic, Jimmy Eat World, PJ Harvey and Le Tigre and have playedmany gigs since 2014. More recently (Pre-lockdown) they played a live session on BBC Radio Wales with Janice Long in March 2019, and travelled to represent Wales at BreakOut West festival in the Yukon, Canada, October 2019.Baby Brave started out an acoustic duo with harmonies, shoop-shoop dance routines, a ukulele, and a flute, - and has taken on many different incarnations to become what it is today!"A stomping, dynamic slice of heaven" - Artrocker."Roxy Music doing something unspeakable to Bloc Party" - Adam Walton, BBC Radio Wales. "...a group bristling with a diversity and arsenal of sounds... Baby Brave aren't just brave baby, they are bloody brilliant!" - Godisinthetvzine.The EP was recorded over lockdown, each member individually writing and recording their parts at their homes in Wrexham and Llangollen, and the bands guitarist/producer, Steve Nicholls, piecing the record together. Mastering was done by Charlie Francis at Synergy Mastering.Written during the depths of Covid lockdown which coincided with the end of a 10 year relationship, the EP represents a time of intense emotion, with a lot of time to be lyrically introspective. This was a welcome creative release in an otherwise dreary period of time. In typical Baby Brave style, the optimist wins - the lyrics are hopeful, dark but playful. The sound uses more electronic elements than previous recordings. Disco beats take this record in a new direction. This was a lockdown production so the band allowed themselves the freedom to experiment with the sound.Baby Brave are:Emmi Manteau - vocalsSteve Nicholls - guitar / producerJason Williams - drumsAndrew Stokes - basshttps://babybrave.tumblr.com/



