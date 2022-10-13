Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 13/10/2022

New Episode Premiere Ft. Daniel Pemberton From The Big Score

New Episode Premiere Ft. Daniel Pemberton From The Big Score

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
288 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
124 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
195 entries in 21 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
173 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
228 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
465 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
231 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
665 entries in 28 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
171 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hollywood Records has released its newest episode of their music docuseries & podcast - THE BIG SCORE. This episode features Oscar-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton giving an inside look at his work on the feature film See How They Run from Seachlight Pictures.

The Big Score is an original series offering first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and series from Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and more.
Whether watching and/or listening, audiences will gain personal perspectives, stories, and insights from some of today's most innovative composers and artists, plus exclusive behind the scenes access into the recording process and creation of their scores. Fans can catch The Big Score wherever they listen to podcasts, while the accompanying docuseries premieres on YouTube.

Video episodes will run 5-7 minutes, intercutting the main interviews with direct scene commentary and behind-the-scenes footage. Meanwhile, the podcast will span 20-30 minutes, providing in-depth perspective from the composer. Other interview subjects will include directors, music supervisors, and artists who contributed to writing, recording, performing, or music production.

Find Daniel Pemberton's episode and all previous episodes here:
https://hollywoodrecs.lnk.to/TheBigScore

Upcoming episodes schedule will feature:

10/18
Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace
Rosaline (20th Century Studios/Hulu)
Docuseries

Amanda Jones
Super/Natural (National Geographic/Disney +)
Docuseries

10/25
Carter Burwell
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Podcast + Docuseries

11/2
Daniel Pemberton
Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)
Podcast + Docuseries

11/9
Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest
Reasonable Doubt (Onyx Collective/Hulu)
Podcast + Docuseries

Catch The Big Score wherever you listen to podcasts and watch The Big Score docuseries on Hollywood Records YouTube channel. Subscribe to be updated when new episodes appear.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigscoreofficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBigScoreOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebigscore
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bigscoreofficial






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0120699 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021719932556152 secs