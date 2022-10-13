New Episode Premiere Ft. Daniel Pemberton From The Big Score





TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bigscoreofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hollywood Records has released its newest episode of their music docuseries & podcast - THE BIG SCORE. This episode features Oscar-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton giving an inside look at his work on the feature film See How They Run from Seachlight Pictures.The Big Score is an original series offering first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and series from Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and more.Whether watching and/or listening, audiences will gain personal perspectives, stories, and insights from some of today's most innovative composers and artists, plus exclusive behind the scenes access into the recording process and creation of their scores. Fans can catch The Big Score wherever they listen to podcasts, while the accompanying docuseries premieres on YouTube.Video episodes will run 5-7 minutes, intercutting the main interviews with direct scene commentary and behind-the-scenes footage. Meanwhile, the podcast will span 20-30 minutes, providing in-depth perspective from the composer. Other interview subjects will include directors, music supervisors, and artists who contributed to writing, recording, performing, or music production.Find Daniel Pemberton's episode and all previous episodes here:https://hollywoodrecs.lnk.to/TheBigScoreUpcoming episodes schedule will feature:10/18Ian Hultquist and Drum & LaceRosaline (20th Century Studios/Hulu)Docuseries Amanda JonesSuper/Natural (National Geographic/Disney +)Docuseries10/25Carter BurwellThe Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)Podcast + Docuseries11/2 Daniel PembertonAmsterdam (20th Century Studios)Podcast + Docuseries11/9Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called QuestReasonable Doubt (Onyx Collective/Hulu)Podcast + Docuseries Catch The Big Score wherever you listen to podcasts and watch The Big Score docuseries on Hollywood Records YouTube channel. Subscribe to be updated when new episodes appear.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigscoreofficialFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBigScoreOfficialTwitter: https://twitter.com/thebigscoreTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bigscoreofficial



