London Glam Goth Alt-Rockers The Bloodstreams Tear It Up On Their New Single 'The Knife'

https://thebloodstreams.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born in a flash flood of writing, South East London pre-pandemic 2019, The Bloodstreams are the architects of glam-goth alt rock hybrid sound. Like the Velvet Underground, Roxy Music, The Beatles and the Cramps all put through a blender. Siblings James & Jasmine forge and unwavering vocal force with bassist Danny creating searing three part harmonies, Nico drumming furiously to charge the songs through every phase and tangent, backdropping thumping bass lines, glassy guitar riffs and beatific organ & piano astride the lyrical prowess delivered with aggressive passion by the three song writers of the group.With three songs released, and a fourth imminently unleashed with their debut album to follow, The Bloodstreams are stopping at nothing and 2023 is set to be a year to put their stamp on.The Knife's instrumentation was written by Jasmine Daniels (Keyboards/Vox) on piano with her original vocal hook, then later Danny (Bass/Vox) expanded the idea lyrically which was essentially an expression of anxiety and claustrophobia spinning around a vision of sleep paralysis nightmares and the endless search for inner strength and acceptance as an imposter in a seemingly alien society.The beat took on a ferocious acceleration and groove whilst James (Guitar/Vox) yields his axe shifting from melody to unorthodox screams and discordance bringing that signature Bloodstreams flavour to proceedings.Bolstered by Beatles-esque harmony arrangements and Wonder-like funk with the gothic-scented message emblazoned across the front, this was a no brainer to keep the train rolling after the previous two singles and a forerunner for the debut album, "How To Be A God" coming late 2022.https://thebloodstreams.com/



